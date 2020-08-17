New EZ-Link x Touch 'n Go card can be used in both S'pore & M'sia

With some travel now resuming between Singapore and Malaysia, EZ-Link has announced the launch of a dual-currency contactless card in conjunction with Touch 'n Go.

The cross-border card will be able to store Singapore dollars and Malaysian Ringgit in two electronic purses.

EZ-Link said that this will offer motorists the convenience and flexibility of payment options in both countries.

Specifically, motorists can use the card in Singapore for Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) payments, checkpoint toll charges, and parking fees at selected car parks.

In Malaysia, the card can be used to pay for highway tolls, checkpoint toll charges, parking fee, and public transport fares.

The card will be released on Aug. 17, 2020, in limited stocks through EZ-Link's store on Lazada Singapore, and will cost S$7 with no value in either of the electronic purses.

It will subsequently be launched at selected 7-Eleven stores in Singapore at S$10, inclusive of S$3 in the EZ-Link purse, in September 2020.

The card's EZ-Link and Touch 'n Go purses can be topped up at regular channels in Singapore and Malaysia respectively.

Cross-border travelling restarting

The announcement comes on the same day the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Period Commuting Arrangement (PCA) between Singapore and Malaysia comes into effect.

The implementation of the RGL means that essential travel of up to 14 days can occur between the two countries.

A sponsoring business or government agency in Malaysia will have to apply on behalf of a traveller if they wish to make the trip.

The traveller will need to take a swab test within 72 hours before departure and upon arrival in either country.

The PCA, on the other hand, allows for those with long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in one country to travel to the other.

However, they will have to remain in the destination country for at least 90 days before they can return to the country they travelled from.

"It has certainly been a challenging period for everyone where cross-border travel has been restricted," said EZ-Link CEO Nicholas Lee.

"But we look forward to the gradual and safe reopening of the border between Singapore and Malaysia."

Lee added that the card is the "first-of-its-kind" in the region.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Andrew Koay and EZ-Link