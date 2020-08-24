Govt will be 'open to constructive criticism', but will not shy away from tough decisions: President Halimah

The government will be open to constructive criticism, but it will continue to make tough decisions for the good of the country.

And the Opposition also has a role to play in ensuring the best policies are enacted for the benefit of Singaporeans.

Opposition has a role to play by proposing alternate policies

In her Address to Parliament on Aug. 24, President Halimah Yacob faced the newly sworn-in Members of Parliament (MPs), including 10 from the opposition Workers' Party and the two Non-Constituency MPs from the Progress Singapore Party.

President Halimah also acknowledged the new official role of the Leader of the Opposition, Pritam Singh of the Workers' Party.

"The government and the opposition both have roles to play to build trust in our public institutions, and achieve good outcomes for Singapore," she said.

Keeping with a similar message expressed by other prominent PAP members after the election, President Halimah said that the Opposition should also propose policy alternatives to be scrutinised, besides raising questions and making criticisms.

Previously, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong said that with the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition, the Opposition's role had to move beyond just providing checks and balances, but also put forward alternative policies.

In a press-conference after the general election, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said:

"We hope that this will lead to the opposition in Parliament playing a more constructive and more substantive role, not just asking questions of the Government, but also putting up alternatives, putting up proposals and being scrutinised."

President Halimah added that when the situation demands it, everyone should put their differences aside and work together for the good of the country.

Handling differences of views

President Halimah acknowledged that due to the magnitude of the challenges facing Singapore, it is expected that there will be more differences in views and interests among Singaporeans.

Learning to handle these differences constructively is important.

While they can "agree to disagree" on some issues, on "core issues" crucial to Singapore's future and survival, common ground must be found.

And while the government is open to new ways of doing things, it must also govern for all the people after being elected.

"It cannot shy away from taking difficult and tough decisions in the national interest, or shirk the duty of winning support for such decisions," she said.

Be honest about trade-offs

Singaporean politics will depend on the expectations and choices of Singaporeans.

But rhetoric must be based on a broad understanding of Singapore's goals, constraints, and a "sense of the realities."

"Our public debates should be honest and open about the trade-offs of different options, and what they will cost society," President Halimah said.

A diversity of views and ideas can be a source of strength, but it needs to be allied to a sense of common purpose, and the willingness to act to make a difference, she said.

