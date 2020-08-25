Back

ERP rates to increase by S$1 at 3 CTE gantries from Aug. 31 due to rise in traffic volume

ERP rate reviews are conducted once every five weeks.

Jason Fan | August 25, 2020, 05:54 PM

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that that ERP rates at selected Central Expressway (CTE) gantries will be raised by S$1, with effect from Aug. 31, 2020.

This is following the result of its third review of ERP rates following the Circuit Breaker.

Traffic volume has continued to build up

According to LTA, as more people travel to and from their workplaces, traffic volume has continued to build up during weekday peak hours.

This has led to localised congestion at specific locations along the CTE during the morning and evening peak periods.

The new ERP rates will apply at the Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE(Changi)/Serangoon Road, and at a set of two gantries along the Northbound CTE after PIE.

LTA said that it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely.

ERP rate reviews are conducted once every five weeks.

The outcome of the next ERP rate review will be announced in the last week of September 2020, and the appropriate ERP rates will take effect from Oct. 5, 2020.

Top image via Wikimedia Commons. 

