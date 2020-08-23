[Found] Elderly man with dementia missing for 4 days after leaving house at Tanjong Rhu

Update on Aug. 24, 12:18pm: The elderly man has been found, according a Facebook post by his daughter-in-law.

An elderly man in Singapore has been missing for the past four days.

His daughter-in-law has since taken to Facebook to appeal for any information on his whereabouts.

Has dementia and diabetes

Christine Sun revealed that her father-in-law, Robert Lim Khoon Leng, had left his house at Tanjong Rhu. According to the post, he presumably left on Aug. 20.

Although police are involved in the search, they have been unable to trace his whereabouts via CCTV footage or his EZ-Link card.

CCTV footage showed that he left the house wearing a white or light-coloured short-sleeved collared shirt, brown bermuda shorts and blue Adidas track shoes.

He did not bring any personal belongings with him, such as his phone, credit card or tracking device. It is uncertain if he has any cash on him.

Sun described him as being around 1.8m tall, and has a head of white hair.

Lim has dementia and diabetes, and as a result of the latter condition, requires daily insulin jabs.

Sun added that he tends to frequent areas like Kovan, Hougang and Serangoon, and likely would not remember to don a mask.

She appealed for any Facebook users who have seen him to inform the police.

You can view her full post here.

Top photo from Christine Sun / FB