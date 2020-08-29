7 'gaolat' durian snowskin mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival 2020, prices from S$35 - S$110

Durian fiends might think they're better off buying an actual durian, but hey, it's the festive season after all.

In the same spirit, we've round up seven brands of durian snowskin mooncakes for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Oct. 1 this year.

1. Chngkae

The product

Porcelain-themed snowskin

Mao shan wang puree with no preservatives and added sugar

Extra thin snowskin

Prices

S$98 for box of four

S$10 for delivery, free self pick-up

25 per cent off with "CHNGKAE25" till Aug. 31

Where to buy

From their website

2. Aroma Truffle & Co.

The product

Two variations: Black Charcoal Musang King and Butterfly Pea Musang King.

Black Charcoal Musang King: Mao shan wang, black winter truffle-infused charcoal snowskin, edible gold dust

Butterfly Pea Musang King: Mao shan wang mixed with black winter truffle bits

Prices

A box of four (either flavour, or mixed):

Early bird price till Sep. 15: S$78

Regular price: S$88

Free delivery for orders above S$40

Where to buy

3. The Lapis Place

The product

Mao shan wang, white chocolate shell with mao shan wang pulp

Prices

S$42 for box of two

S$64 for box of four

20 per cent discount till Sep. 1

S$15 for islandwide delivery

S$25 for delivery to Sentosa

Free self-collection at Plaza Singapura

Where to buy

From their website

4. 7-Eleven

The product

Choose from three varieties of durian flesh: Mao Shan Wang, D24, and Red Prawn.

No preservatives, added sugar, or cream.

Prices

Introductory prices are valid now till Sep. 6:

Where to buy

Pre-order from now till Sep. 20 at any of the 25 7-Eleven stores.

Collect your orders from the same store a few days later.

5. Royal Durian

The product

Mao shan wang durian flesh

Made by the chefs from Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel’s restaurant, Wan Hao.

Prices

Early bird price till Sep. 15: S$88.50 for box of eight

Regular price: S$118 for box of eight

S$6.50 per order for islandwide delivery

Free self-collection at Royal Durian cafe in Jurong

Where to buy

Physical store: Royal Durian cafe at 134 Jurong Gateway Rd #01-303A, Singapore 600134.

WhatsApp 8218 3137

6. Golden Moments

The product

Mao shan wang with no preservatives, cream, or added sugar

Gold dust on charcoal snowskin

Prices

One-for-one price till Sep. 6: S$108 for box of four

Regular price: S$216 for box of four

S$9.90 - S$15 for delivery

Free self-collection in Aljunied

Where to buy

From their website

7. Goodwood Park Hotel

The product

Two varieties: Mao Shan Wang Durian and Black Thorn Durian

Mao Shan Wang Durian: Fresh mao shan wang pulp

Black Thorn Durian: Black thorn durian, gold-dusted charcoal snowskin

Prices

Mao Shan Wang Durian: S$57 for two pieces, S$90 for four pieces

Black Thorn Durian: S$69 for two pieces, S$110 for four pieces

Premium Duo: : S$63 for two pieces, S$100 for four pieces

S$20 delivery fee with minimum order of S$100

Free self-collection at Goodwood Park Hotel (The Deli)

Where to buy

From their Oddle (minimum order of S$100 for both self-collection and delivery)

Physical store: At The Deli in Goodwood Park till Oct. 1

Top image via Chngkae, Royal Durian, Mandy How