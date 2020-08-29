7 'gaolat' durian snowskin mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival 2020, prices from S$35 - S$110

Durian fiends might think they're better off buying an actual durian, but hey, it's the festive season after all.
In the same spirit, we've round up seven brands of durian snowskin mooncakes for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Oct. 1 this year.
1. Chngkae
Fancy for 100% pure Mao Shan Wang durian puree wrapped in a mochi-alike chewy snow skin. The delicate soft and chewy blue-white marbled skin reflecting the blue-white porcelain wares from ancient times that were seen as extravagance holdings in the Tang Dynasty. Because of its mochi-like texture, my family loves it. Also, there is no added sugar, cream and preservatives added. . Where to buy? Chng Kae Mao Shan Wang Mooncakes Order online https://www.chngkae.com/shop
The product
- Porcelain-themed snowskin
- Mao shan wang puree with no preservatives and added sugar
- Extra thin snowskin
Prices
- S$98 for box of four
- S$10 for delivery, free self pick-up
- 25 per cent off with "CHNGKAE25" till Aug. 31
Where to buy
- From their website
2. Aroma Truffle & Co.
The product
- Two variations: Black Charcoal Musang King and Butterfly Pea Musang King.
- Black Charcoal Musang King: Mao shan wang, black winter truffle-infused charcoal snowskin, edible gold dust
- Butterfly Pea Musang King: Mao shan wang mixed with black winter truffle bits
Prices
A box of four (either flavour, or mixed):
- Early bird price till Sep. 15: S$78
- Regular price: S$88
- Free delivery for orders above S$40
Where to buy
- At their physical stores and e-commerce platforms
- From their website
3. The Lapis Place
The product
- Mao shan wang, white chocolate shell with mao shan wang pulp
Prices
- S$42 for box of two
- S$64 for box of four
- 20 per cent discount till Sep. 1
- S$15 for islandwide delivery
- S$25 for delivery to Sentosa
- Free self-collection at Plaza Singapura
Where to buy
- From their website
4. 7-Eleven
The product
- Choose from three varieties of durian flesh: Mao Shan Wang, D24, and Red Prawn.
- No preservatives, added sugar, or cream.
Prices
Introductory prices are valid now till Sep. 6:
Where to buy
- Pre-order from now till Sep. 20 at any of the 25 7-Eleven stores.
- Collect your orders from the same store a few days later.
5. Royal Durian
The product
- Mao shan wang durian flesh
- Made by the chefs from Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel’s restaurant, Wan Hao.
Prices
- Early bird price till Sep. 15: S$88.50 for box of eight
- Regular price: S$118 for box of eight
- S$6.50 per order for islandwide delivery
- Free self-collection at Royal Durian cafe in Jurong
Where to buy
- Physical store: Royal Durian cafe at 134 Jurong Gateway Rd #01-303A, Singapore 600134.
- WhatsApp 8218 3137
6. Golden Moments
The product
- Mao shan wang with no preservatives, cream, or added sugar
- Gold dust on charcoal snowskin
Prices
- One-for-one price till Sep. 6: S$108 for box of four
- Regular price: S$216 for box of four
- S$9.90 - S$15 for delivery
- Free self-collection in Aljunied
Where to buy
- From their website
7. Goodwood Park Hotel
The product
- Two varieties: Mao Shan Wang Durian and Black Thorn Durian
- Mao Shan Wang Durian: Fresh mao shan wang pulp
- Black Thorn Durian: Black thorn durian, gold-dusted charcoal snowskin
Prices
- Mao Shan Wang Durian: S$57 for two pieces, S$90 for four pieces
- Black Thorn Durian: S$69 for two pieces, S$110 for four pieces
- Premium Duo: : S$63 for two pieces, S$100 for four pieces
- S$20 delivery fee with minimum order of S$100
- Free self-collection at Goodwood Park Hotel (The Deli)
Where to buy
- From their Oddle (minimum order of S$100 for both self-collection and delivery)
- Physical store: At The Deli in Goodwood Park till Oct. 1
Top image via Chngkae, Royal Durian, Mandy How
