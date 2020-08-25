Back

'Drunk' man refuses to wear mask, takes on MRT staff from Holland Village to Bishan

He was caught shouting at MRT staff on the train and at Bishan station.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 25, 2020, 02:10 PM

Events

A man was caught on video for refusing to wear a face mask in public in at least two videos circulating online since Sunday (Aug. 23).

Man, appeared to be drunk, refused to wear mask in public

The man, wearing a black cap and a black jersey top, had a heated argument with two passengers on an MRT train along the Circle Line heading towards Marymount station.

According to Stomp, a witness said that the man boarded the train at Holland Village station at around 3:30pm that day.

The man, who appeared to be drunk, went on berating the MRT staff with his face mask lowered down to his chin.

In the video, the man was heard shouting profanities at two staff. They remain composed throughout the ride as the former confronted them.

The man also refused to alight from the train after being told to do so, saying, "Why must I go out, I pay money leh!"

Stomp also reported that he was also heard saying:

"You can call the police. What did I do wrong? What did I do wrong? I want to go home only leh. You all do your jobs. I do my job."

"If all of you wear masks, then why do I need to wear?"

In another video, also uploaded on Sunday, the same man confronted another two MRT staff at Bishan station along the North-South Line.

The man hurled profanities and insisted on not putting on his mask despite being urged to do so.

He said in Mandarin:

"I just don't want to wear my mask, can? You can call the police now, you can call the police. I don't want to wear, can? Because if all of you wear masks, then why do I need to wear? You knnbcb, you use your brain to think. You use your brain to think! Masks don't need money to buy? "

In light of the recent incidents involving bus drivers facing verbal and physical abuse from uncooperative members of the public, Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung has come forward to defend these front liners, saying that there is "no excuse" for anyone to abuse the bus drivers.

Anyone caught not wearing a mask when they leave their home faces a fine of S$300 for the first offence and higher fines and penalties for repeat offences.

Top image via screenshots of Facebook videos

