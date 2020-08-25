Back

Man who reeked of alcohol & refused to wear mask from Holland Village to Bishan MRT station arrested in Yishun

For causing annoyance to the public and verbally abusing public servants.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 25, 2020, 05:06 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

A man who appeared to be drunk and created a scene on the train along the Circle Line and at Bishan station over the weekend has been arrested by the police.

In response to Mothership's query, the police confirmed that they received a call from SMRT for assistance at 201 Yishun Avenue 2 on August 23 at 3:51pm.

The 51-year-old was arrested for causing annoyance to the public when drunk under Section 14(2)(b) of the Liquor Control Act and using abusive language against a public servant.

Police investigations are ongoing.

What happened?

The man, whom the police said reeked of alcohol, was spotted confronting MRT staff on the train towards Marymount Station.

He allegedly boarded the train at Holland Village at around 3:30pm on Aug. 23 and was carrying bottles of alcohol in a plastic bag.

When asked to put on his mask, the man got agitated and started hurling profanities at the MRT staff with his mask pulled down on his chin.

In a separate video, the man was caught refusing to wear a mask at Bishan station again.

When the MRT staff urged him to put on his face mask at Bishan station, the man yelled that he did not want to wear a face mask as there is no need to do so if the rest are wearing their masks.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Facebook video and Google Maps

Car in S'pore catches fire from lighted joss sticks on parking lot curb, costs S$2,000 to repair

It's not covered by insurance.

August 25, 2020, 04:55 PM

'I am his voice': S'pore woman who lost husband in Christchurch mosque attack

She flew from Singapore to New Zealand to give a victim impact statement in court.

August 25, 2020, 04:25 PM

Scoot apologises for sending multiple emails about testing Covid-19-negative to fly to China

Scoot said there was no data breach or leak of personal information.

August 25, 2020, 04:15 PM

Cat boarding house in S'pore with 22 cats turns into cat cafe, S$12 for first hour & free drink

Every additional hour cost S$6.

August 25, 2020, 04:14 PM

Miniso S'pore launches Disney collection at 3 outlets

Hey Mickey, you're so fine.

August 25, 2020, 04:02 PM

Scalpers selling Uniqlo's Demon Slayer t-shirts on Carousell for up to S$40, more than double retail price

A shirt retails for S$14.90.

August 25, 2020, 03:41 PM

31 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 25, no new cases in community

The total number of Covid-19 cases is now 56,435.

August 25, 2020, 03:30 PM

Usain Bolt gets Covid-19 after surprise birthday party

He has been self-isolating in the meantime.

August 25, 2020, 03:11 PM

S'pore Grab driver, 27, jailed for driving 3 female passengers in circles & to dead end to come onto them

All in one morning.

August 25, 2020, 02:55 PM

Hermes 'solid palissander wood' mahjong set available in S'pore for S$57,200

Around 420 bucks per tile.

August 25, 2020, 02:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.