Man who reeked of alcohol & refused to wear mask from Holland Village to Bishan MRT station arrested in Yishun

A man who appeared to be drunk and created a scene on the train along the Circle Line and at Bishan station over the weekend has been arrested by the police.

In response to Mothership's query, the police confirmed that they received a call from SMRT for assistance at 201 Yishun Avenue 2 on August 23 at 3:51pm.

The 51-year-old was arrested for causing annoyance to the public when drunk under Section 14(2)(b) of the Liquor Control Act and using abusive language against a public servant.

Police investigations are ongoing.

What happened?

The man, whom the police said reeked of alcohol, was spotted confronting MRT staff on the train towards Marymount Station.

He allegedly boarded the train at Holland Village at around 3:30pm on Aug. 23 and was carrying bottles of alcohol in a plastic bag.

When asked to put on his mask, the man got agitated and started hurling profanities at the MRT staff with his mask pulled down on his chin.

In a separate video, the man was caught refusing to wear a mask at Bishan station again.

When the MRT staff urged him to put on his face mask at Bishan station, the man yelled that he did not want to wear a face mask as there is no need to do so if the rest are wearing their masks.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Facebook video and Google Maps