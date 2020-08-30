S$3 lava Uji matcha bun with cookie crumble found at Japanese bakery in Takashimaya S'pore

DONQ Boulangerie is located at Takashimaya's food hall in Basement 2.
The Japanese bakery is known for their Uji Matcha Cream & Chocolate buns, which cost S$3 each.
😹Swipe left for some (fail) ASMR content 🤙🏻 Saw tons of reviews on @donq_depuis1905 ‘s Uji Matcha Cream & Chocolate Bread ($3 SGD) so decided to get one for myself🤩!! The bread is SO soft and had a rich, bittersweet matcha flavor from the crumbly top😋 The taste of the filling was slightly overpowered by the chocolate flavor imo! But still, this is highly addictive and satisfying for all matcha lovers! 9.5/10 rating!! 🍵
Inside the bun is a generous spill of matcha lava and dark chocolate.
Its exterior is lined with matcha crumble, a complementary texture to the oozy insides.
Frequent buyers recommend microwaving it for 15 seconds before eating.
One of the bun's selling points is the bitterness of its matcha, highlighted by those who have tried it.
Donq Boulangerie’s Uji Matcha Cream & Chocolate ($3) // No..... I didn’t go back to town the day right after I had it to get this bread again...... Donq just take my money pls. And also please never discontinue this bread 😩 (You can check out my previous post for the full review.) Rating: 9.5/10
Uji Matcha Cream Bun ($3) ⭐️ 5/5 ⭐️ 🍴Saw this on my feed almost once a day and knew I had to go down to get some. After microwaving this for 15s as recommended by others, this bun was oozing with #matcha goodness. The matcha lava was the quality bitter-earthy type, and balanced out really well with the dark chocolate and sweetness of the crispy matcha cookie crumble. Besides this glorious interior, the bread retained a light, airy, and fluffy texture. For this quality, it’s highly affordable at only $3 and the family actually guessed that it was double the price. ⚠️ As expected, this popular and elusive bun was out of stock when we arrived but luckily the staff told us to wait for the next batch coming in 10 minutes. The next batch only had 6 pieces, all of which were snapped up within seconds 😱. 📍@donq_depuis1905, Takashimaya Basement (all the way inside the food section), Singapore #cafehoppingorchard #cafehoppingkidsxbread
HOLY MOLY look at this 🤩 rich decadent matcha cream with loads of whole red beans encassed in a matcha fluffy bun. This is one of the most worth it buns imo with the quality and quantity here. The matcha crumbs at the top is the best part, with a slight bitter undertone that sets it apart from the other matcha bun ive ever tried. The cream within is also one of the richest-tasting matcha item ive ever tasted, and is definitely one I foreesee myself not being able to indulge in too often given how heavy it was. But this should be crowned as THE BEST matcha bun ever.
Note that you might not get that luscious flow without microwaving it first.
🍵✨MATCHA SPECIAL 🍵✨ Yes, today I shall write abt this re-reviewed Uji Matcha bun 🍵🍞✨as seen on @my_matcha_moments ☺️💖✨ Can we just take a moment to appreciate the crunchy granola-like matcha bits (yes, it’s a sprinkle that’s also sprinkled on with granulated sugar😂) on top of this totally soft & fluffy brioche? 😍 Surprised by how they baked the brioche to be slightly savory, making it a perfect match to the thick matcha creme within that has a lite aftertaste 🥰 Also hidden is a semi-sweet chocolate sensation that provided yet another delightful flavour to perfect this amazing matcha bun!! 🍵🍵🍵🍵🍵🍵✨ #notsponsored #matcha #japanese #bakery #amazing
. Uji matcha cream & chocolate bun 🍵🍫 [$3] Perhaps one of the more steeply priced bakery buns in town but this Matcha cream & chocolate matcha flavoured bun is definitely worth every dollar, given it’s substantial fillings and a distinct matcha flavour profile that got me sold at first bite! 💚👍🏻 The soft and fluffy Kyoto Uji green tea flavoured bread was topped with crisp matcha crumbles, along with an interior of smooth matcha cream and chocolate- the ultimate main highlight here✨💖. The smooth matcha cream caught me by pleasant surprise at its distinctive earthy flavour profile, coupled with a lingering bitter undertone, overwhelming the chocolatey sweetness of its companion, something that matchaholics would be secretly glad about 😉 (especially me🤭). What’s more, Matcha’s usual partner-in-crime - Azuki, was amiss here and replaced by chocolate which added brownie points (at least so for me)✌🏻. First try, and definitely not the last, since it’s one of the more affordable (and satisfying) matcha thrills around ❇️ . . . . #burpple #donqboulangerie #takashimayasg #sgfoodie
DONQ also sells white breads, sandwiches, and traditional Vienna-style pastries.
Bakes from @donq_depuis1905 Tried their very popular matcha cream & choc bun, love that the matcha is really strong and it’s not that sweet at all, which is great. The matcha cookie topping on top gives a nice crunch which I love too. BUT, I’m not a fan of fresh cream hahaha so it’s unlikely that I will repurchase this. Maybe if it’s matcha cream cheese or custard, I will enjoy it more.... The other 2 cream cheese based breads are quite underwhelming tbh, tho unique.
#donq #donqbakery #meltedcheesebread #cheesecookie #peardanish #apricotdanish #apricot #danish #yuzubun #applebread #cherrycheesetart · · · · · · · · · · · #bakery #sgbake #bread #breadsg #sgbread #japanesebread #breadshop #breadlover #breadtime #breadaddict #breadstagram #breadphotography #foodphotography #fooddiary #foodblog #foodie #food #foodstagram
A @donq_depuis1905 haul that deserves all its glory!!! (Bread#1 shall be the bottom left one and we are going clockwise from there, labelling the breads accordingly.) #1: Melted cheese at $2.80. Apparently their 3rd top-seller but sister#1 expected the cheese to be more oozy, so giving it a 3/5. Sister#2 liked this one as a savoury bread (even though we usually eat our breads in the morning and we prefer them sweet), she’s giving it a 4/5. #2: Salt & Butter at $2. Thoughts unknown because our parents ate this. #3: Croissant aux amandes (i.e. almond croissant) at $3. Thoughts are also unknown because this went into our parents’ stomachs instead of ours. #4: Scone at $2.40. We adore scones very much but sister#1 decided this one was a little... plain? Then again, we ate it without jam/whipped cream/butter so one may feel differently with those. Sister#2 thinks it’s good if you are looking for smth plain and bread-y. 3/5 from sister#1; 3.5 from sister#2. #5&6: Pain au chocolat (i.e. chocolate bread) that comes with almonds too at $3.40. Sister#1 appreciated the flakiness to this; it tasted very much like a croissant without looking like a typical one, so 3.5/5 from her. Sister#2 didn’t find anything special about it so she rates it a 3/5. #7: Cheese cake at $3.20. Sister#1’s fav of this haul because it was a great combination of a dense cheese cake that is infused with bread at different but evenly spread-out localities - giving it a 4/5. Sister#2 found it a bit too dense (in her words: “like I couldn’t chew I don’t know why”), so 3.5/5 for her.
Address:
391 Orchard Road #B2-03, Singapore 238873
