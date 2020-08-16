Robert Trump, Donald Trump's younger brother, dies at 72

United States President Donald Trump's brother, Robert Trump, has died at 72 years old, ABC News reported.

Best friend to Trump

In a statement issued by the White House on Saturday, Aug. 15, Trump said it is with "heavy heart" that he shares the news of his brother's death.

Saying that his brother was his best friend as well, and not just his brother, the U.S. president, who is 74, said Robert Trump will be "greatly missed".

Visited his brother in hospital

Trump visited his brother a day before at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and stayed for about 45 minutes, BBC reported.

He told reporters that his brother, with whom he had a "great relationship for a long time", was having "a hard time" in the hospital.

He then flew to his nearby golf club in New Jersey, where he stayed for the weekend.

He did not reveal why his brother was hospitalised.

Robert Trump, who worked for the Trump Organisation as a real estate developer, tried repeatedly to stop his niece Mary Trump's tell-all book about the president from being published, but failed.

