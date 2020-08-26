Back

Domino's launches S$1 personal pizza promo while poking fun at Scoot's erroneous emails

Well played.

Jason Fan | August 26, 2020, 08:39 PM

On Aug. 25, 2020, Scoot mistakenly emailed many of its customers, regarding requirements to undertake a Covid-19 test for a flight bound for Guangzhou, China.

Scoot later apologised to customers who received the email in error, and claimed that there was "no data breach or leak of personal information".

Now, Domino's has announced a new promotion via email, which suspiciously resembles an email from Scoot.

S$1 personal pizza

The email, which asked customers to "Scoot into Domino's" and adopted Scoot's bright yellow colour scheme, announced that there will be no new requirements for all customers entering Domino's stores.

Image via Jason Fan.

Customers will be able to redeem one personal pizza for only S$1, with any purchase of their S$4.90 promotional pizzas.

This is only valid for Over-The-Counter orders, and the promotion is available till Sep. 30, 2020, from Mondays to Fridays only.

Customers will only be able to redeem the S$1 personal pizza promotion once per customer.

Those who wish to order online can also enjoy one large pizza for only S$1.10, when ordering one regular pizza at a la carte price.

This offer is valid till Sep, 9, 2020.

Domino's tongue-in-cheek email mirrored Scoot's email in more ways than one.

The pizza chain also asked customers to ensure that they have the necessary documentations (promo code or voucher), as they will not be able to enter the store if they do not meet the health and documentation requirements.

Oh, and they also reminded customers that they will, in fact, not be receiving free tickets to Guangzhou.

Sad.

