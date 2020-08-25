Back

Motorcyclists create DIY parking lots at Woodlands HDB void deck with masking tape

Next level.

Ashley Tan | August 25, 2020, 11:47 PM

Open-air or multi-storey carparks are designated areas for road users to park their vehicles.

But it appears rules are mere suggestions for some motorcyclists in Singapore who are risking a fine by parking at a HDB void deck at Woodlands Drive 50.

DIY parking lots

As seen from photos circulating on Facebook, several motorcycles were photographed parked in the void deck, perhaps out of a desire for convenience, or a lack of available parking spots.

That's not just it though.

These two motorcyclists went a step further and took the trouble to demarcate their very own parking lots at the void deck using masking tape.

In the photo, the "parking lots" have even been labeled with the letters "A" and "H", perhaps a nod to the owners' initials.

Photo from SG Road Vigilante

The Facebook post pointed out the fact that the vehicles were blocking the door to the switch room.

Some online commenters said the vehicles would hinder recovery work, in the event of a power outage.

Other photos showed that the motorcyclists had also decorated a nearby pillar with their own stickers as well.

Photo from SG Road Vigilante

Additionally, the same owners allegedly spray-painted motorcycle parts at the void deck, leaving black paint marks on the floor.

Photo from SG Road Vigilante 

Photo from SG Road Vigilante

The post also claimed that the noise of the bikes' exhaust was loud, and would disrupt the sleep of residents in nearby units.

According to HDB's website, illegal parking on common property can result in a fine of S$100 for motorcyclists.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante

