S'porean DJ Dennis Chew buys HDB maisonette for S$500,000

Local radio DJ, actor, and host Dennis Chew recently bought a resale HDB maisonette for S$500,000.

In an interview with AsiaOne, Chew shared that he had spent seven years looking for his a new house and preferred houses that were "very bright".

The 47-year-old added that he's been looking for a property for seven years, and has finally found the perfect one with this.

Held a groundbreaking ceremony

Chew had been updating his Instagram with sneak peeks of his new home, posing with his house keys and staircase.

In another post shared on Aug. 18, Chew shared a picture of himself holding a large hammer.

He explained that he had held a groundbreaking ceremony with the help of a fengshui master.

This ceremony is typically held before any renovation works are carried out.

"Love at first sight"

Upon seeing the house, he said that it was "love at first sight".

Additionally, his new abode is located near to his parents' place, whom he anticipates will visit often.

He doesn't mind though, reasoning that his chatty mother will brighten the house further.

Covid-19 affecting renovation works

According to AsiaOne, Chew doesn't have a specific theme in mind, as he wanted his interior designer to surprise him.

However, both the renovation work and moving in dates are affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but he hopes that everything will turn out well.

