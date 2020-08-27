Back

Uniqlo S'pore to release 2nd Demon Slayer collection in Oct. 2020

Hope the scalpers don't get to it first.

Mandy How | August 27, 2020, 10:20 AM

The second collection of Demon Slayer t-shirts will be out in Uniqlo in October 2020.

The product line-up consists of:

  • Men’s t-shirts (six designs, S$14.90)

  • Kids’ t-shirts (six designs, S$12.90)

  • Accessories (four pocketable bag designs S$14.90)

The items will feature key characters from the anime and upcoming film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train".

Here's a closer look at the collection.

Men's t-shirts

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Kid's t-shirts

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Bags

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Photo via Uniqlo Singapore

Uniqlo will announce the exact date of the launch at a later date.

Top image via Uniqlo Singapore

