Uniqlo S'pore to release 2nd Demon Slayer collection in Oct. 2020

The second collection of Demon Slayer t-shirts will be out in Uniqlo in October 2020.
The product line-up consists of:
- Men’s t-shirts (six designs, S$14.90)
- Kids’ t-shirts (six designs, S$12.90)
- Accessories (four pocketable bag designs S$14.90)
The items will feature key characters from the anime and upcoming film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train".
Here's a closer look at the collection.
Men's t-shirts
Kid's t-shirts
Bags
Uniqlo will announce the exact date of the launch at a later date.
Top image via Uniqlo Singapore
