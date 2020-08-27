Uniqlo S'pore to release 2nd Demon Slayer collection in Oct. 2020

The second collection of Demon Slayer t-shirts will be out in Uniqlo in October 2020.

The product line-up consists of:

Men’s t-shirts (six designs, S$14.90)

Kids’ t-shirts (six designs, S$12.90)

Accessories (four pocketable bag designs S$14.90)

The items will feature key characters from the anime and upcoming film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train".

Here's a closer look at the collection.

Men's t-shirts

Kid's t-shirts

Bags

Uniqlo will announce the exact date of the launch at a later date.

Related story

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Uniqlo Singapore