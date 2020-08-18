Cyclist rams into van along Old Airport Road, ends up with bloodied face

A cyclist got himself into a nasty accident on Monday (August 17) along Old Airport Road.

According to a video by SG Road Vigilante, the cyclist was travelling along Old Airport Road when he rammed directly into the back of a van.

In the video, presumably shot from the van's rear camera, the van is cruising along Old Airport Road before it eases to a stop. Meanwhile, a speeding cyclist approaches round the corner at a very high speed before (presumably) colliding with the van (the video by SG Road Vigilante gets cut off here).

According to SG Road Vigilante, the cyclist beat a red light and cut across a taxi.

The video also shows a photo of what is presumably the injured cyclist with a bloodied face, sitting on the side of the road.

Do note that the image after the ads might be disturbing for some readers:

Curiously, from another photo of the accident, the bicycle appears not to have brakes, at least on its rear wheel.

You can watch the video below:

Top image via SG Road Vigilante.