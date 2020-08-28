2 hospitalised after chain collision involving 5 cars along Central Expressway

The police were alerted to an accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) at about 5:20pm on Aug. 28, CNA reported.

The accident involved five cars, with one car mounted onto what appears to be a Porsche car which collided with another car in front of them.

Videos of the accident have been circulating on social media.

A 56-year-old driver and his 58-year-old passenger from one of the cars were conscious when they were sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Singapore Road Accidents/Facebook