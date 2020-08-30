Back

54 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 30, 7 are S'poreans/PR

More details will be provided during tonight's update by MOH.

Julia Yeo | August 30, 2020, 03:19 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 54 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Aug. 30).

This brings the total number of cases to 56,771.

There are eight cases in the community.

Seven are Singaporean/PR, and one is a Work Pass holder.

There are also seven imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Aug. 15: 81

Aug. 16: 86

Aug. 17: 91

Aug. 18: 100

Aug. 19: 93

Aug. 20: 68

Aug. 21: 117

Aug. 22: 50

Aug. 23: 87

Aug. 24: 51

Aug. 25: 31

Aug. 26: 60

Aug. 27: 77

Aug. 28: 94

Aug. 29: 51

Aug. 30: 54

Top image via National Environment Agency/FB

