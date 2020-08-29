Back

51 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 29, 1 in the community & 3 imported cases

More details will be provided during tonight's update by MOH.

Sumita Thiagarajan | August 29, 2020, 03:39 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 51 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Aug. 29).

This brings the total number of cases to 56,717.

There is one case in the community, who is a Work Pass holder.

There are also 3 imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Aug. 15: 81

Aug. 16: 86

Aug. 17: 91

Aug. 18: 100

Aug. 19: 93

Aug. 20: 68

Aug. 21: 117

Aug. 22: 50

Aug. 23: 87

Aug. 24: 51

Aug. 25: 31

Aug. 26: 60

Aug. 27: 77

Aug. 28: 94

Aug. 29: 51

