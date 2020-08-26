60 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 26, 3 new cases in the community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 60 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 26.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,495.
There are three new infections in the community. One is a Singaporean and two are work pass holders.
There are 10 imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival.
Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.
Daily cases in August
Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:
Aug. 1: 307
Aug. 2: 313
Aug. 3: 226
Aug. 4: 295
Aug. 5: 908
Aug. 6: 301
Aug. 7: 242
Aug. 8: 132
Aug. 9: 175
Aug. 10: 188
Aug. 11: 61
Aug. 12: 42
Aug. 13: 102
Aug. 14: 83
Aug. 15: 81
Aug. 16: 86
Aug. 17: 91
Aug. 18: 100
Aug. 19: 93
Aug. 20: 68
Aug. 21: 117
Aug. 22: 50
Aug. 23: 87
Aug. 24: 51
Aug. 25: 31
Aug. 26: 60
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image from MOH Facebook page.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.