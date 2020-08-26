60 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 26, 3 new cases in the community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 60 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 26.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,495.

There are three new infections in the community. One is a Singaporean and two are work pass holders.

There are 10 imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Aug. 15: 81

Aug. 16: 86

Aug. 17: 91

Aug. 18: 100

Aug. 19: 93

Aug. 20: 68

Aug. 21: 117

Aug. 22: 50

Aug. 23: 87

Aug. 24: 51

Aug. 25: 31

Aug. 26: 60

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from MOH Facebook page.