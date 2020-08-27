Back

Jalan Batu Hawker Centre in Mountbatten visited by Covid-19 patients 10 times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 23

There is only one community case that is unlinked.

Darryl Laiu | August 27, 2020, 12:06 AM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 60 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Aug. 26. 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,495.

3 new community cases

According to MOH, there were three new community cases today.

Image via MOH.

One is a Singaporean and two are work pass holders.

The two work permit holders had already been placed on quarantine earlier. They are linked to a previous case.

One case (Case 56522) who is a 66-year-old Singaporean man is currently unlinked.

There were also 10 imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival.

Image via MOH.

Five of these cases (Cases 56554, 56555, 56569, 56570 and 56571) are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents who returned to Singapore from India on August 14.

Another two (Cases 56558 and 56559) are Work Pass holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India and the Philippines on August 14.

The remaining three (Cases 56523, 56524 and 56560) are Dependant’s Pass and Long-Term Pass holders who arrived from India and the US on August 12 and August 14.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHN.

There are currently 65 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, and none are in the intensive care unit.

1,432 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Locations visited by cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

One new location was added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patient(s) while infectious:

  • Aug. 14 to Aug. 23, 12pm to 1pm, Block 4A Jalan Batu Hawker Centre

Here is the full list as of Aug. 26:

Image via MOH.

Image via MOH.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Google Maps.

Uniqlo S'pore to release 2nd Demon Slayer collection in Oct. 2020

Hope the scalpers don't get to it first.

August 27, 2020, 10:20 AM

10 years on: YOG's 'Golden Generation' team & how they came to be the 'lost generation'

They produced some great matches.

August 27, 2020, 10:14 AM

South Korea on brink of fresh Covid-19 outbreak

Round two.

August 27, 2020, 03:44 AM

Pasir Ris HDB maisonette transformed into modern abode with large windows & high ceiling

Nice.

August 27, 2020, 01:13 AM

Decathlon to open at Centrepoint on Sep. 12, 2020

Singaporeans into affordable sporting goods.

August 27, 2020, 12:17 AM

Policeman climbs onto shophouse roof in Marsiling to rescue kitten

Silly meow.

August 26, 2020, 11:24 PM

Chinese nationals gather outside Chinese embassy in S'pore after China imposes new Covid-19 entry rules

The rules were issued two days after 13 people who flew into Tianjin from Singapore had Covid-19.

August 26, 2020, 10:47 PM

S'pore & Thailand to expedite green lane discussions to facilitate essential business travel

Both Singapore and Thailand affirmed strong bilateral relations between the two nations.

August 26, 2020, 10:12 PM

How does a machine brew a cup of kopitiam-style coffee, & how does it taste? We find out.

*Not a real food blogger.

August 26, 2020, 09:40 PM

S'pore teen charged with cheating Foodpanda deliveryman of S$14,000 by lying to get refunds

If convicted of cheating, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

August 26, 2020, 09:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.