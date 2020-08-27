Jalan Batu Hawker Centre in Mountbatten visited by Covid-19 patients 10 times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 23

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 60 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Aug. 26.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,495.

3 new community cases

According to MOH, there were three new community cases today.

One is a Singaporean and two are work pass holders.

The two work permit holders had already been placed on quarantine earlier. They are linked to a previous case.

One case (Case 56522) who is a 66-year-old Singaporean man is currently unlinked.

There were also 10 imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival.

Five of these cases (Cases 56554, 56555, 56569, 56570 and 56571) are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents who returned to Singapore from India on August 14.

Another two (Cases 56558 and 56559) are Work Pass holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India and the Philippines on August 14.

The remaining three (Cases 56523, 56524 and 56560) are Dependant’s Pass and Long-Term Pass holders who arrived from India and the US on August 12 and August 14.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHN.

There are currently 65 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, and none are in the intensive care unit.

1,432 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Locations visited by cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

One new location was added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patient(s) while infectious:

Aug. 14 to Aug. 23, 12pm to 1pm, Block 4A Jalan Batu Hawker Centre

Here is the full list as of Aug. 26:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via Google Maps.