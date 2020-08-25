31 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 25, no new cases in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 31 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 25.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,435.

There are no new community cases.

There is one imported case, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Aug. 15: 81

Aug. 16: 86

Aug. 17: 91

Aug. 18: 100

Aug. 19: 93

Aug. 20: 68

Aug. 21: 117

Aug. 22: 50

Aug. 23: 87

Aug. 24: 51

Aug. 25: 31

Top photo via NUH on Facebook