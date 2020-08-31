41 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 31, 3 are community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 41 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, as of Monday (Aug. 31), 12pm.
This brings the total number of cases to 56,812.
There are three cases in the community, all of whom are Work Pass holders.
In addition, there are seven imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.
Daily cases in August
Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:
Aug. 1: 307
Aug. 2: 313
Aug. 3: 226
Aug. 4: 295
Aug. 5: 908
Aug. 6: 301
Aug. 7: 242
Aug. 8: 132
Aug. 9: 175
Aug. 10: 188
Aug. 11: 61
Aug. 12: 42
Aug. 13: 102
Aug. 14: 83
Aug. 15: 81
Aug. 16: 86
Aug. 17: 91
Aug. 18: 100
Aug. 19: 93
Aug. 20: 68
Aug. 21: 117
Aug. 22: 50
Aug. 23: 87
Aug. 24: 51
Aug. 25: 31
Aug. 26: 60
Aug. 27: 77
Aug. 28: 94
Aug. 29: 51
Aug. 30: 54
Aug. 31: 41
