41 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 31, 3 are community cases

Jason Fan | August 31, 2020, 03:48 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 41 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, as of Monday (Aug. 31), 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases to 56,812.

There are three cases in the community, all of whom are Work Pass holders.

In addition, there are seven imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Aug. 15: 81

Aug. 16: 86

Aug. 17: 91

Aug. 18: 100

Aug. 19: 93

Aug. 20: 68

Aug. 21: 117

Aug. 22: 50

Aug. 23: 87

Aug. 24: 51

Aug. 25: 31

Aug. 26: 60

Aug. 27: 77

Aug. 28: 94

Aug. 29: 51

Aug. 30: 54

Aug. 31: 41

