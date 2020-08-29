Covid-19 testing to be expanded to community groups like taxi drivers, food delivery personnel & hawkers

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Aug.29 that it will expand Covid-19 testing to community groups such as taxi and private hire car (PHC) drivers, food delivery personnel, key vendors servicing foreign worker dormitories, stallholders at hawker centres, markets and similar F&B establishments.

This is due to the nature of their working environment, such as the high frequency of interactions with members of the public, MOH noted in its press release.

Individuals are strongly encouraged to come forward to utilise the tests, the cost of which will be fully borne by the government.

This comes after the MOH's regular review of testing strategies to enhance surveillance for the community.

The tests are being offered to provide a better picture of the prevalence of the coronavirus in the population.

Plans to reach out to more identified community groups

Prior to this, the Government had activated numerous testing operations for groups in the community such as preschool teachers and staff and residents of residential homes serving the elderly.

This is on top of surveillance testing on individuals above 12 years old diagnosed with acute respiratory infections (ARI).

The government also has plans to progressively reach out to identified community groups to offer Covid-19 testing on a one-time basis.

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce emphasised the importance of not letting our guard down despite the number of community cases remaining "low and stable".

Makeshift coverings should not be used

The guidance on use of makeshift coverings such as bandanas, scarves, handkerchiefs and neck gaiters have also been updated.

As these makeshift coverings might not have a good fit around a person's nose and mouth, and are made from materials that are not meant for disease prevention, they might not perform as well as purpose-built masks.

To ensure that community cases remain low, MOH said that it is vital for members of the public to wear masks that are designed to prevent disease transmission.

A mask that closely and completely covers an individual's nose and mouth without leaving a gap between the mask and the face should be worn.

Hence, makeshift coverings should not be used, MOH added.

Top image by Sumita Thiagarajan