Back

M'sia detects Covid-19 mutation that's 10 times more infectious

Easier to spread.

Syahindah Ishak | August 16, 2020, 04:10 PM

Events

Malaysia has detected a Covid-19 mutation called D614G, which is said to be 10 times more infectious.

Found in two clusters

The Malaysian Institute for Medical Research detected the mutation after isolating and testing four cases from two existing clusters, according to The Star.

Malaysian health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in an Aug. 15 Facebook post that the mutation is "10 times easier" to infect other individuals.

This means that it will also be easier to spread, especially by a "super spreader".

Hisham added that the Malaysian community has to be more careful now with the detection of D614G.

He also assured that the two clusters are "under control" as a result of the swift public health control actions.

More infectious, but not any deadlier

Hisham said that the D614G mutation was first discovered by scientists in July and is likely to render any study on a vaccine to be ineffective against the mutation.

Although D614G is more infectious, it is not any deadlier, according to Medium Daily Digest.

Hisham said that the situation is "under control" as the Malaysian health ministry and other agencies are continuing efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

He also advised the public to continue adhering to standard of procedures (SOPs), such as physical distancing, practising self-hygiene and wearing face masks.

"Public cooperation is needed so that we can together break the chain of the Covid-19 infection from all types of mutation."

You can read Hisham's full Facebook post here:

Totally unrelated but here's the latest episode of our podcast

Top image from MOH Malaysia's Facebook.

3 persons, 16 to 21, arrested for S$9,800 counterfeit luxury bag scams on Carousell

Some of the victims later discovered that the bags were counterfeit, while a few of them did not receive the bags after making payment.

August 16, 2020, 04:46 PM

86 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 16, 1 is S'porean

More updates this evening.

August 16, 2020, 03:36 PM

Man, 57, arrested for intentionally driving into another man at Lorong 27A Geylang

He was arrested on Saturday (Aug. 15).

August 16, 2020, 02:29 PM

Carrie Lam gives up honorary fellowship at Cambridge after university questions her eligibility

She said she laughed off the university's 'groundless accusations' against her.

August 16, 2020, 02:25 PM

Australian man saves wife by repeatedly punching great white shark

The shark had bitten his wife's right leg.

August 16, 2020, 01:53 PM

Holland Village eatery calls police on 7 diners who kept socialising across tables, owner reveals

Life and death situation for eateries as they risk shutdown and fines.

August 16, 2020, 01:32 PM

M'sian woman denied entry into KL library for wearing white blouse that revealed outline of her bra

She just wanted to study.

August 16, 2020, 12:29 PM

Robert Trump, Donald Trump's younger brother, dies at 72

He visited his brother in hospital a day before he died.

August 16, 2020, 11:44 AM

S'porean woman priest in UK wins approval using 46cm lo hei chopsticks to give Holy Communion

Safe distancing.

August 16, 2020, 11:24 AM

Why the pneumococcal vaccination is so important for those above 65, explained

The older our parents become, the bigger the risk they face from life-threatening pneumococcal diseases.

August 16, 2020, 11:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.