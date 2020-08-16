M'sia detects Covid-19 mutation that's 10 times more infectious

Malaysia has detected a Covid-19 mutation called D614G, which is said to be 10 times more infectious.

Found in two clusters

The Malaysian Institute for Medical Research detected the mutation after isolating and testing four cases from two existing clusters, according to The Star.

Malaysian health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in an Aug. 15 Facebook post that the mutation is "10 times easier" to infect other individuals.

This means that it will also be easier to spread, especially by a "super spreader".

Hisham added that the Malaysian community has to be more careful now with the detection of D614G.

He also assured that the two clusters are "under control" as a result of the swift public health control actions.

More infectious, but not any deadlier

Hisham said that the D614G mutation was first discovered by scientists in July and is likely to render any study on a vaccine to be ineffective against the mutation.

Although D614G is more infectious, it is not any deadlier, according to Medium Daily Digest.

Hisham said that the situation is "under control" as the Malaysian health ministry and other agencies are continuing efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

He also advised the public to continue adhering to standard of procedures (SOPs), such as physical distancing, practising self-hygiene and wearing face masks.

"Public cooperation is needed so that we can together break the chain of the Covid-19 infection from all types of mutation."

You can read Hisham's full Facebook post here:

Top image from MOH Malaysia's Facebook.