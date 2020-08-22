Covid-19: S'porean, 56, went to work at ITE College Central before being tested positive

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 50 more cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Aug. 22, with 269 more discharged cases.

This brings the total number of cases to 56,266, with the overall number of recovered cases at 53,920.

There are currently 81 cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving. None are in the intensive care unit.

2,238 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

2 community cases

There were two new community cases reported today, both of whom are Singaporeans.

Both cases in the community are currently unlinked.

Case 56320 had been tested after being admitted to a hospital for another medical condition.

Case 56323 was detected under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above diagnosed with acute respiratory infection (ARI) at first presentation to a doctor.

5 imported cases

There were five new imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notices upon their arrival in Singapore.

Here are their details:

43 cases in dormitories

There were 43 new cases from the worker dormitories.

Currently, about 13,700 workers are still serving out their quarantine period.

New locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious, within the past 14 days

This is the full list issued on Aug. 22:

Two new places included in the list are Teng Sheng and Koufu at 2 Ang Mo Kio Drive.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

