Back

50 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 22, with 2 cases in community

The total number of Covid-19 cases now stand at 56,266.

Matthias Ang | August 22, 2020, 03:40 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 50 more cases of Covid-19 infections in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 22.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,266.

There are two new community cases, both of whom are Singaporeans.

In addition there are five imported cases.

They were all placed on Stay-Home Notices upon their arrival in Singapore.

More updates will be given by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Aug. 15: 81

Aug. 16: 86

Aug. 17: 91

Aug. 18: 100

Aug. 19: 93

Aug. 20: 68

Aug. 21: 117

Aug. 22: 50

Top image via NUHS/Facebook

Blasting resumes with no response & working part-time: What it's like for some S'pore fresh grads

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

August 22, 2020, 02:39 PM

Man, 49, who allegedly spat at bus driver & pointed middle finger arrested, to be charged in court

He will be charged for public nuisance.

August 22, 2020, 02:03 PM

Safe distancing officer removed from service after 'disturbing' Century Square staff & soliciting favours

Enterprise Singapore urges all SDAs to maintain their integrity and professionalism as they interact with businesses and members of the public.

August 22, 2020, 01:11 PM

Grace Fu: S'pore to introduce new legislation to improve hygiene & sanitation standards in 3-6 months

Hygiene standards to be raised in areas with more vulnerable users like elderly and children.

August 22, 2020, 12:28 PM

Here's how S'poreans can benefit from one of the world’s largest bankcard association

Founded in 2002, UnionPay has become the world’s largest bankcard scheme in terms of card issuance and card purchase volume.

August 22, 2020, 12:00 PM

HomeTeamNS Khatib: 3 Covid-19 patients 'visited' KTV as doors left open for ongoing minor works

They were passersby who entered the KTV to view the interior layout.

August 22, 2020, 11:35 AM

MOE to open 7 more kindergartens across S'pore by 2023, each offers 120 places

Registration for admission to K1 in 2023 for these seven new kindergartens will take place in February 2022.

August 22, 2020, 11:18 AM

A letter to my future child amidst the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic

Live Lifeproof.

August 22, 2020, 11:01 AM

Bangladeshi man caught trying to leave S'pore illegally by swimming to M'sia

Investigations are ongoing.

August 22, 2020, 10:59 AM

Rumours emerge online explaining why 4 men forced Ferrari driver into Audi in S'pore Little India & sped off

A deal gone sour.

August 22, 2020, 02:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.