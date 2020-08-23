Back

Covid-19: New cases on Aug. 23 include travellers from Bangladesh here for medical treatment

Latest update.

Ashley Tan | August 23, 2020, 11:25 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 87 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 23.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,353.

244 cases were discharged today. In all, 54,164 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 76 cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving. None are in the intensive care unit.

2,086 are currently isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Screenshot from MOH

One community case

There is one case in the community today who is currently unlinked.

Case 56372 was detected under our enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection (ARI) at first presentation to a doctor.

Screenshot from MOH

13 imported cases

Amongst the 13 imported cases reported today, five (Cases 56399, 56400, 56401, 56402 and 56403) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned to Singapore from India on Aug. 11.

Two (Cases 56396 and 56397) are Dependant’s Pass and Long-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from India and the Philippines on Aug. 11.

Two (Cases 56374 and 56375) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the Philippines on Aug. 11.

Another 2 (Cases 56373 and 56404) are Student’s Pass holders who arrived from India on Aug. 11.

The remaining 2 (Cases 56369 and 56408) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders who were allowed entry into Singapore as one has been seeking medical treatment in Singapore and the other is the parent and caregiver.

They arrived from Bangladesh on Aug. 21.

All the cases had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were serving their SHN at dedicated facilities. They had been tested while serving their SHN.

Screenshot from MOH

Screenshot from MOH

73 cases in dormitories

73 of the cases reported today reside in dormitories.

The Inter-agency Taskforce has completed the testing of all workers in the dormitories.

There are currently about 13,500 workers who are still serving out their quarantine period.

These workers will be tested when their quarantine ends, and we expect the case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering down thereafter.

No new locations reported

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new locations were reported today.

Top photo from JurongHealth Campus.

