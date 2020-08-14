Back

83 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 14, no cases in community

More updates in the evening.

Ashley Tan | August 14, 2020, 04:06 PM

Events

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 83 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday, Aug. 14.

This brings the total number of cases to 55,580.

The vast majority are work permit holders who are currently under quarantine.

There are no cases in the community.

There are also four imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Top image via TTSH/FB

