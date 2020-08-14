Back

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, 313 cases discharged

This brings the total number of cases to 55,580.

Ashley Tan | August 14, 2020, 10:19 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 83 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday, Aug. 14.

This brings the total number of cases to 55,580.

There are no cases in the community reported today.

Four imported cases

Of the four imported cases, two (Cases 55580 and 55606) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India on July 30 and July 31.

The remaining cases (Cases 55637 and 55650) arrived from India on Aug. 2. They are Work Pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore.

All four had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were serving their SHN at dedicated facilities. They had been tested while serving their SHN.

Screenshot from MOH

79 cases residing in dormitories

The remaining 79 additional cases reported today reside in dormitories.

The Inter-agency Taskforce has completed the testing of all workers in the dormitories. There are currently about 21,300 workers who are still serving out their quarantine period.

These workers will be tested when their quarantine ends, and we expect the case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering down thereafter.

313 cases discharged

313 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 51,049 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 79 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

4,425 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Screenshot from MOH

New locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported today.

MOH reported on Aug. 13 that one of the new locations visited by infectious cases was Golden Village at Vivocity.

    Top photo from NEA / FB

