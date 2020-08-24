51 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 24, including 7 imported cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 51 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 24.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,404.

There is one new community case, a Singaporean.

In addition, there are seven new imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

More updates will be given by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Aug. 15: 81

Aug. 16: 86

Aug. 17: 91

Aug. 18: 100

Aug. 19: 93

Aug. 20: 68

Aug. 21: 117

Aug. 22: 50

Aug. 23: 87

Aug. 24: 51

Top image via Changi General Hospital's Facebook page