New Covid-19 cluster with 6 cases found at Tuas View Dormitory

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 51 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Aug. 24).

This brings the total number of cases to 56,404.

New places visited by Covid-19 cases

Several new locations have been added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period, i.e. 14 days.

These include:

Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre at 347 Jurong East Avenue 1

Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre at 505 Jurong West Street 52

JEM mall at 50 Jurong Gateway Road

Here is the most updated list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, correct as of August 24.

Cases residing in dormitories: 43

Amongst the 43 cases residing in dormitories, 26 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 17 cases were detected through surveillance testing, including from the bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories and testing of those with acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms.

The serological test results for 11 cases have come back positive so far, which indicate likely past infections.

One of the newly confirmed cases is linked to five previous cases to form a new cluster at Tuas View Dormitory (70 Tuas South Avenue 1).

Imported cases: 7

Amongst the seven imported cases, one is a Singapore PR who returned to Singapore from India on Aug. 12.

Four are Dependant’s Pass and Long-Term Pass holders who arrived from India and the Netherlands on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10.

Another two are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India and Indonesia on Aug. 12.

All the imported cases had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

They had been tested while serving their SHN.

Cases in the community: 1

There is one case in the community today who had been identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case.

She had been placed on quarantine earlier, and was tested during quarantine to determine her status.

MOH has also completed the screening and testing of 322 individuals who had visited Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, as a precautionary measure following the detection of three cases who had visited the KTV during the affected dates.

All the results have come back negative.

Discharged cases & cases in care facilities

423 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 54,587 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 84 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

1,706 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Top image via Tuas View Dormitory/Facebook