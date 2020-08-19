Back

321 people to be tested for Covid-19 after visiting Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib

As a precautionary measure.

Julia Yeo | August 19, 2020, 11:34 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 93 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore earlier on Aug. 19.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,031.

New community cases

There are two new cases in the community reported earlier today, both of which are Work Pass Holders.

Both cases in the community were picked up as a result of proactive surveillance and screening, even though they are asymptomatic.

Cases 56100 and 56104 were detected from our periodic testing of workers in essential services who are living outside the dormitories.

Imported cases

There are also six imported cases.

Amongst the six imported cases, two are Singaporeans (Cases 56046 and 56105) who returned to Singapore from India on Aug. 7 and the UAE on Aug. 8.

Two other cases (Cases 56113 and 56114) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India on Aug. 10.

Another case (Case 56023) is a Work Permit holder currently employed in Singapore, who arrived from China on Aug. 7.

The remaining case (Case 56024) is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from Vietnam on Aug. 7.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their SHN.

321 individuals who visited Jewel Music Box KTV to be tested for Covid-19

On Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, three individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 visited Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib.

MOH has contacted 321 individuals who visited the premises during the affected dates as a precautionary measure following the three cases.

So far, a total of 293 individuals have been swabbed, and 193 test results have been processed.

All 193 test results have come back negative for Covid-19, including four individuals who had reported acute respiratory infection symptoms, and were conveyed to the hospital for further medical assessment.

Another 100 conducted swabs are pending test results.

MOH is facilitating testing for the remaining 28 individuals who have yet to be swabbed.

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

There are no new locations reported as of Aug. 19:

This is the full list of public places visited by cases in the community during infectious period, within the past 14 days:

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image via NEA/FB

