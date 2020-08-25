S'pore woman flies to NZ during pandemic to address mosque shooter who killed her husband in 2019

The wife of one of the 51 people killed in the terror attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in March 2019, flew from Singapore to New Zealand amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in order to give her victim impact statement in court.

Her husband, Zekeriya Tuyan, was the last victim to die from the attack, after spending 48 days in the ICU.

Hamimah Tuyan, who works as a speech and language therapist in Singapore, flew to New Zealand this month to speak at the sentencing of the white supremacist gunman, Australian national Brenton Tarrant.

Did not originally want to give statement

In an interview with BBC, Hamimah said that in the beginning, she refused to write a victim impact statement, because she didn't want to give the Tarrant the satisfaction of knowing what he had turned her and her family's lives into:

"Why fan his narcissism by giving him the attention and playing to his agenda?"

However, she realised that she and other victims could use this opportunity to speak up on behalf of those who couldn't.

She told Radio New Zealand (RNZ):

"But sentencing is an important part of the justice process, and really it's up to me to use this opportunity to fit my agenda — my husband is not here to speak for himself, so I am his voice. I am also my children's voice."

Hamimah, who has to undergo a two-week quarantine due to Covid-19 measures, added that she hoped that one day, when her sons are old enough to look back on this event, they will be proud of her:

"I hope [...] that they will be proud of their ommi [mother], that she has travelled 8,500 kilometres in the middle of a pandemic to see to it that their father's killer is locked away in prison for a long time."

She added that giving the statement remotely would not have been the same, even though she used up all her leave for the trip.

"Here I have the physical company of my brothers and sisters in the community, and we are of support to each other, of comfort to each other. So that's why it's important for me to come back to Christchurch, to go through this."

Getting close to forgiving, but "not there yet"

BBC reported that some of the other individuals who lost loved ones in the attacks, or who were injured, have said they have forgiven Tarrant.

Hamimah told BBC:

"[Forgiveness] is one of the three options that Islam has provided us. And that is the option that has been prescribed for us that is the best for our healing. To be honest, I am getting close to that, but I also want people to understand that forgiving does not mean that we forfeit the administration of the law, or the administration of justice."

She added, "I'm getting close, but I'm not there yet."

Another Singaporean speaks out at sentencing

Another victim of the terror attacks, 24-year-old Tariq Omar, was also reported to have a link to Singapore; his father is reportedly Singaporean, while his mother is from New Zealand.

Tariq's father, Rashid Bin Omar, spoke on the second day of Tarrant's sentencing, reported The Canberra Times.

"My days just became a huge burden to get through. I have lost my energy for life. Some activities I do remind me of Tariq. I had a love of photography, which Tarek was a part of [...] But I can't get any pleasure from it. I can't get any pleasure through the lens."

Killer pleaded guilty, sentenced to life imprisonment

Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 attempted murders, and one charge of terrorism. He faces life imprisonment, possibly without parole.

BBC reported that the court prosecutor told the court that Tarrant had spent years formulating his plan, with the goal of "inflict[ing] as many fatalities as possible."

He did so by gathering information about mosques in New Zealand, in order to try target mosques during their busiest time.

On Mar. 15, 2019, Tarrant drove to Al Noor mosque, where he shot worshippers taking part in Friday prayers, before driving five kilometres to Linwood Islamic Centre, where he continued his rampage.

His plan had been to also target the Ashburton Mosque, but was detained on his way there.

Top photo screenshot via BBC video.