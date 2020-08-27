Back

Someone paid 'To Catch a Predator' host Chris Hansen S$68 to warn Dee Kosh

'Don't engage in the kind of behaviour that could lead you to meet me in a dark kitchen someplace. Nobody wants that.'

Mandy How | August 27, 2020, 06:18 PM

"To Catch a Predator" (TCAP) host Chris Hansen has dedicated 30 seconds of his life to warning Dee Kosh.

TCAP is an American reality TV show where Hansen and his team confront sex offenders in undercover sting operations.

Hansen's clip is watermarked by video-sharing site Cameo, and uploaded by Facebook page Zongino.

Cameo allows you to "hire" celebrities to record a short video message for your recipient. Hansen's rate is US$50, or S$68.23.

"Dee Kosh... hmm... What am I to do with you? Chris Hansen here from 'Hansen vs Predator,' 'To Catch a Predator,' and 'Have A Seat with Chris Hansen.' Been hearing some things [on] social media. Hope they're not true. Let's keep YouTube on the up and up. It's a dangerous enough place as it is. Don't engage in the kind of behaviour that could lead you to meet me in a dark kitchen someplace. Nobody wants that. Let's keep YouTube safe. Healthy. I'll be watching. Behave."

Started mid-August

Accusations against Dee Kosh surfaced in mid-August, after an alleged victim claimed that the YouTuber had asked him for nudes and sexual favours.

The alleged victim was 17 at the time of the incident.

Other claims of similar encounters have followed suit, with multiple users posting to social media about their encounters with the 32-year-old.

Since then, Dee Kosh has apologised, Night Owl Cinematics has dropped him, and the police have gotten involved.

Commercial sex with minors below 18 is illegal in Singapore.

Those found guilty of receiving sexual services from anyone under 18 will be liable to a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

Those who solicit sexual services from anyone under 18 are liable to a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both

Top image via Zongino, Dee Kosh's Instagram page

