Chocolate powder 'snows' on Swiss town after malfunction at a chocolate factory

Fans of chocolate would be happy to hear of chocolate 'snowing' on residents in the Swiss town of Olten, Switzerland.

According to AP News, fine cocoa powder started to fall on residents of the Swiss town between Zurich and Basel after a minor fault with the ventilation system at a chocolate factory under the Lindt & Spruengli company.

The company confirmed that the ventilation system for roasted cocoa nibs, which are crushed fragments of cocoa beans, had malfunctioned.

Strong winds on Aug. 14 spread chocolate powder from the factory into the surrounding area near the factory, reported AP News.

A photo of a car that was dusted with chocolate powder has been circulating on Twitter:

The company offered to pay for cleaning costs after it mentioned that a car was lightly coated with chocolate powder.

However, that offer has yet to be taken up. The ventilation system has since been repaired and the factory production is back to normal.

The company also added that the chocolate particles are harmless to the environment and people.

Top image by Monika Grabkowska on Unsplash