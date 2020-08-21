Back

Chocolate powder 'snows' on Swiss town after malfunction at a chocolate factory

Sweet.

Sumita Thiagarajan | August 21, 2020, 10:50 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Fans of chocolate would be happy to hear of chocolate 'snowing' on residents in the Swiss town of Olten, Switzerland.

According to AP News, fine cocoa powder started to fall on residents of the Swiss town between Zurich and Basel after a minor fault with the ventilation system at a chocolate factory under the Lindt & Spruengli company.

The company confirmed that the ventilation system for roasted cocoa nibs, which are crushed fragments of cocoa beans, had malfunctioned.

Strong winds on Aug. 14 spread chocolate powder from the factory into the surrounding area near the factory, reported AP News.

A photo of a car that was dusted with chocolate powder has been circulating on Twitter:

The company offered to pay for cleaning costs after it mentioned that a car was lightly coated with chocolate powder.

However, that offer has yet to be taken up. The ventilation system has since been repaired and the factory production is back to normal.

The company also added that the chocolate particles are harmless to the environment and people.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Monika Grabkowska on Unsplash

Rumours emerge online explaining why 4 men forced Ferrari driver into Audi in S'pore Little India & sped off

A deal gone sour.

August 22, 2020, 02:11 AM

Tampines Mall, Century Square & West Mall visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

13 new imported cases.

August 21, 2020, 11:44 PM

Kim Jong Un seeks to reduce stress levels, makes sister 'de facto second-in-command' of North Korea

Kim Yo-jong is believed to now be in charge of relations with South Korea and the United States.

August 21, 2020, 11:40 PM

Chee Soon Juan's mother dies

She attended almost every SDP rally to support him.

August 21, 2020, 11:33 PM

3-room Commonwealth resale HDB flat undergoes complete overhaul with renovation

Wow.

August 21, 2020, 09:52 PM

Tasered man at Esplanade Drive arrested for allegedly consuming controlled drugs, causing hurt to public servants

He was also wanted by the police for an outstanding warrant of arrest.

August 21, 2020, 08:58 PM

Parliament to open at 2 locations for first time in S'pore history, Parliament House & The Arts House

The Arts House was the Old Parliament House until 1999.

August 21, 2020, 08:40 PM

Grace Fu: Sustainability means getting S'pore to be 'cleaner, stronger & kinder'

Placing the word "sustainability" in the centre of the new name for the environment ministry reflects its importance in the national agenda, Fu said.

August 21, 2020, 07:49 PM

Lifting border restrictions for travellers from Brunei & NZ a 'very very low risk that we can manage': Ong Ye Kung

Ong explained that medical experts had 'a lot of confidence' in the two countries that were chosen.

August 21, 2020, 07:47 PM

Indonesia strikes deal for 40 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese company

China will start supplying Indonesia with Covid-19 vaccines in bulk from November 2020.

August 21, 2020, 07:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.