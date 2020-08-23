Woman braves flood in China, breaks second-storey window to save boyfriend's Gundam figurines

True love comes in many forms.

There's buying the item your significant other has been eyeing, and then there's risking your life to save your partner's prized items.

The latter is exactly what one dedicated woman in Chongqing, China did.

Saving Gundam

The woman's boyfriend shared that on Aug. 19, there were forecasts of heavy rain and flooding.

Speaking to Chinese media over a phone interview, he said that he moved his belongings, including his beloved Gundam collection, from the first floor of his office to the second floor, as he had a feeling the water level would rise.

Subsequent forecasts then revealed that the water level would rise even further.

Worried for his and his girlfriend's safety, the man purchased an inflatable raft.

The boyfriend initially wanted to head back to rescue his Gundam figurines, but his girlfriend, who herself is an anime and manga fan, decided to go instead as he could not swim.

She added that at least if anything happened, she would be able to save herself.

She managed to get into the second floor of the office by breaking the window, meanwhile suffering a cut to her finger, Unilad reported.

The boyfriend also told Chinese media that while she was away, he was more concerned that the raft she was on would capsize, instead of losing his prized toys.

The girlfriend eventually returned with boxes of Gundam piled high on her raft.

Gundam is a Japanese animated series, which has spawned a huge industry of highly sought after figurines and collectibles.

Gundam figurines can be expensive, with some of the rare ones costing several hundreds.

Chongqing has been ravaged by floods recently, with authorities issuing a level one flood emergency on Aug. 20, the highest in a four-tier system.

Thousands of residents have been evacuated as well.

You can watch the full video, in Mandarin, of the Gundam rescue.

&feature=emb_title

Top photo from Weibo via Unilad