Man in China declares love for lady with banana bouquet is peak publicity stunt for Chinese Valentine's Day

An empirically bizarre video has surfaced on the Internet depicting a declaration of love gone wrong.

The video starts with a bespectacled man holding a purple box, loudly declaring his love.

He says he has liked the woman for a long time, but was unsure if she liked him back.

The woman replies: "Wait a minute, you don't give me the present, I'm shocked and I don't want it."

The bespectacled man then unveils the prize within the box. A whole bunch of bananas.

There was a method to his madness though.

According to the man, the apple of his eye loves to eat bananas.

Now, does she like a bouquet of bananas? It is uncertain. But the body language...

... is not encouraging.

The man then unleashes the most romantic weapon in his arsenal: begging.

This is when the crowd turns against the banana man.

They implore the woman to just reject him if she isn't interested.

Another man who was having drinks with the woman — yes, there was another man right there while this was all going on —- tried to help the bespectacled man up.

But he stayed stout of heart, claiming he has liked the woman for eight years.

When the woman asks the suitor why he likes her so much, he says love can't be explained.

He also mentioned that he cannot find the woman on Chinese Valentine's Day (Aug. 25), demanding she tells him where she was.

In his last bid for affection, the man decides to throw a huge tantrum and refuses to get up from the ground unless she accepts his love.

That's also where the video ends.

Publicity stunt?

The video, which originated from the Chinese version of Tiktok, Dou Yin, has been circulated widely on social media platforms like Weibo and Facebook.

&feature=youtu.be

One Facebook post even garnered over 37,000 shares in less than a day's time, cracking many netizens up.

Some eagle-eyed Chinese netizens, however, found the two persons in the video familiar.

Apparently, the banana man was also spotted in another video, declaring his love to the same woman in an exaggerated fashion in a shopping mall in Shenzhen.

This time, with a broccoli bouquet:

&feature=youtu.be

One Weibo post wrote that the man kneeled on the floor on Chinese Valentine's Day for a few minutes, but the woman did not accept his love because it was not a proper bouquet of roses.

While the two videos have successfully sparked discussion over what matters the most in love, some netizens called out the public declaration of love as a publicity stunt.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Facebook video