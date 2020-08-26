Back

15-year-old girl in China jumps off 25th floor & lands on father who tried to catch her, both die

The impact of the fall killed both of them.

Belmont Lay | August 26, 2020, 01:12 AM

A 15-year-old girl in Lu County in Sichuan province in China jumped off the roof of a 25-storey building and landed on top of her 42-year-old father on the ground floor, who attempted to catch her to break her fall.

Both daughter and father died from the impact.

The tragedy occurred on Aug. 22 at around 10:30am along Yuchan street.

What happened

The entire incident was caught on video, which has been circulating in China.

This was despite a request by the authorities for the public not to circulate the footage online:

This video has been partially censored, but viewer discretion is advised:

Multiple reports of the incident have since appeared online.

Girl fell backwards

The father and daughter are referred to by their surname, Zeng.

A witness pointed out that when the teenager jumped down, her back was facing downwards.

A person on the ground shouted for the people who had gathered at the bottom of the building to quickly move out of the way.

But the girl's father refused to leave, and he even ran over and tried to catch his daughter, Sing Tao Daily reported.

The witness said: "That person ran out to try and catch her, but was smashed to death in the end."

One witness said the father had his arms outstretched in an attempt to catch his daughter.

What led to tragedy

According to information obtained by Sing Tao Daily, the young girl was unhappy that her father wanted her to go for her piano lessons.

Both argued over this as a result, which led to the incident.

The teenager reportedly attended music classes at the school located on the first floor of the building that she jumped off.

Helplines:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association of Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

