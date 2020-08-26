Famous Thai milk tea brand ChaTraMue opening in S'pore Aug. 29 with extensive menu of drinks

ChaTraMue, a popular store known for its Thai milk tea, will be opening its flagship store at Paya Lebar Quarter on Aug. 29, 2020.

There will be over 20 drinks on the menu, ranging from milk tea to coffee and chocolate beverages.

Soft serve will also be available at the store.

Here are some items on their menu:

Thai Milk Tea (S$3.80)

Honey Oolong Tea(S$4.40)

Coffee Milk (S$5.60)

Thai Coffee S$3.80)

Cappuccino (S$4.60)

Thai Mocha (S$4.60)

We tried out some of the items.

Thai Milk Tea (S$3.80)

We recommend getting the Thai Milk Tea (S$3.80) at 100 per cent sweetness only if you have an extremely sweet tooth. The beverage still tasted very sweet even after the ice had already melted.

Assam Red Tea (S$5.60) and Matcha Milk (S$5.60)

The Assam Red Tea (S$5.60) is ideal for those who prefer something stronger tasting than the Thai Milk Tea.

It comes with a mix of Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearl and Brown Sugar Jelly, which are satisfyingly chewy.

Interestingly, the Matcha Milk (S$5.60) is served with green coloured Pandan Pearls, though we found that the taste of Pandan was stronger than the taste of Matcha.

All drinks from the Signature Milk Series, except for the Assam Red Tea, come with Pandan Pearls, although you may opt for other toppings if desired.

All beverages from the Signature Milk Series are also prepared using fresh milk instead of condensed milk.

Soft Serve

ChaTraMue also offers Soft Serve in the flavours Thai Tea Soft Serve (S$3.20), Milk Green Tea Soft Serve (S$3.20) and Mix Soft Serve (S$3.20).

The soft serve melted rather quickly even in air conditioning, so you probably shouldn't take your time with it.

Here's the full menu:

Their drinks come in a standard size.

You can choose between a cold or hot beverage for some drinks, with the latter costing S$0.60 less.

Do note that there will be no option for less ice for the Milk Tea series as Thai Tea is traditionally concentrated and served sweet. Ice is meant to dilute the sweetness and balance the flavour.

You can also opt for either zero per cent, 50 per cent or 100 per cent sugar.

Toppings of Tapioca Pearl, Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearl or Brown Sugar Jelly can also be added for S$0.60.

Other items

If you'd like to make the beverages at home, the store sells ChaTraMue Green Tea Powder, Red Tea Powder, Cocoa Powder and Coffee Mix.

Location

The flagship store is located beside Mom's Touch and is on the first level of the mall.

There will be an outdoor seating area for customers to enjoy their drinks and soft serve ice cream once the store officially opens.

Here is where the chairs and tables will be located. Though the area is sheltered, heavy rain was still able to wet the ground.

ChaTraMue also has plans to open another store at One Raffles Place in late Sep. 2020.

While ChaTraMue drinks were previously available at Amoy Street, a spokesperson for the brand said that its licensee contract had ended in Dec. 2019.

The current store is now re-entering the market direct from Thailand.

Details

ChaTraMue Paya Lebar Quarter

Address: 10 Paya Lebar Road, #01-38, Singapore 409057 (Opens Aug. 29)

Operating hours:

Monday to Friday, 8am-10pm

Saturday and Sunday, 10am-10pm

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Siti Hawa.