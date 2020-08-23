Changi Beach drowning: Boy was part of group who went swimming but he didn't know how to swim

More information about the 14-year-old boy who drowned at Changi Beach Park on Saturday (August 22) has emerged over the weekend.

Here's what we know so far:

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the family of the boy, Putera Muhammad Indra Shazrine Suzaini, did not know that he had gone to the beach. Instead, the family thought that he was studying with a group of friends, according to the boy's step-granduncle.

ST added that eyewitnesses posted online that Putera was part of a group of six boys. These boys had gone fishing and swimming at Changi Beach Park.

Shin Min Daily News heard from an eyewitness that a boy ran up to him shouting for help to save his drowning friend. The unnamed eyewitness brought a total of five family members and friends to the sea, where they spotted six boys in the water. Two of the six were struggling.

The eyewitness also told the Chinese paper that his brother-in-law had actually caught hold of Putera's hand. However, his hand was too slippery and the boy was swept away by a giant wave.

Putera's mother told Lianhe Wanbao in an Aug. 22 report that her late son didn't know how to swim. She also said that Putera's nanny reminded him not to go swimming before he went out.

The mother also told Lianhe Wanbao that she received a message from Putera's friends at 4pm, informing her that her son had drowned. She initially thought that it was a prank and even told them not to make such jokes.

Not long later, she received a call from the police confirming her son's death.

Related story:

Top image via NParks.