Body of 14-year-old found offshore from Changi Beach

Divers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have found the body of a 14-year-old male 15 metres from the shore of Changi Beach Park.

SCDF stated that it had received a call for a water rescue assistance at the area at about 3:30pm, August 22.

When they arrived, they found one person on the shore and no sign of the second person, the teenager in question.

As such, the first person was assessed by an SCDF paramedic and conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

It is unclear if the first person was conveyed in a conscious state.

Meanwhile, divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were deployed to perform an underwater search for the second person.

The person was pronounced dead on scene by an SCDF paramedic after the body was retrieved.

According to videos circulated on social media, a few young men were spotted on the grass patch near the beach.

The area appears to have quite a number of fishing enthusiasts and a few groups having picnic by the beach when the incident happened.

Police are investigating the unnatural death.

Top image by Jnzl's photos via Flickr