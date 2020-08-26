Up to 70% off iPhone XS, JBL wireless earphones, Linksys Wi-Fi router & more at Challenger sale till Sep. 13

If you’ve been thinking of spending on some gadgets, now is a good time.

Challenger Singapore is having its ValueClub Sale until Sep. 13, 2020.

ValueClub members can enjoy up to 70 per cent off on several products including mobile phones, laptops and tablets.

Here are some of the items you can expect:

Apple iPhone XS 512GB

Usual price: S$2,039

Sale price: S$1,089

The iPhone XS at a 46 per cent discount off its original price.

On top of that, one can also choose to purchase it with the Airpods with Charging Case (U.P. S$239) or the Apple AirPods Pro (S$U.P. S$379) at up to S$50 off.

JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Earphones

Usual price: S$149

Sale price: S$79

But if the price of the AirPods is still a little too steep, there is also the JBL Tune, one of JBL’s many true wireless earphones.

During this sale, the JBL Tune will be going for S$79, 46 per cent off its original price.

As it comes with a rechargeable casing, one can enjoy four hours of playback and up to 12 hours more from the charging case.

Linksys Velop MX10600 Tri-Band AX10600 WiFi 6 Mesh

Usual price: S$1,138

Sale price: S$888

Linksys’s Velop MX10600 is an exclusive model at Challenger.

Sold as a pack of two, this device is currently sold at S$250 off.

The wireless WiFi router has four times the capacity of WiFi 5 and provides enough bandwidth for as many as 50 devices.

Sony SRS-XB22 Bluetooth Speaker

Usual price: S$169

Sale price: S$109

Sony’s SRS-XB22 bluetooth speakers are currently going for S$109, which is a 36 per cent discount of its original price.

The model comes in four different colours and is designed with colourful pulsing lights.

KIOXIA 512GB MicroSD

On top of purchasing KIOXIA’s 512GB MicroSD card for S$199, the first 20 customers will also get a free TP-Link Neffos C7 Lite 16GB LTE phone worth S$89.

D-Link DCS-8000LH Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera

Usual price: S$49

Sale price: S$29

If you’re looking for a home monitoring camera, you may want to consider D-Link’s Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera.

Currently going at S$20 off its original price, the Challenger-exclusive item provides 720p HD resolution and up to four times digital zoom.

Avita Liber V 14

The Avita Liber V 14 (S$1,099) is a laptop model that is only available exclusively at Challenger.

The laptop boasts a 14-inch screen and weighs a reasonable 1.28kg.

On top of that, it comes with a variety of free gifts worth S$400, including a wireless mouse and an Office 365 suite.

Huawei Y6P 64GB LTE

Usual price: S$218

Sale price: S$188

On top of the S$30 discount on the Huawei Y6P, one can also get free gifts worth S$87, which includes a body fat scale and an umbrella.

Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse Bluetooth

Usual price: S$118

Sale price: S$99

Microsoft’s Arc Touch Bluetooth Mouse comes in four different colours.

One simply has to curve the mouse to switch it on and use it with precise tracking.

Exclusively for ValueClub members

All deals are for ValueClub members only.

Non-members can sign up for membership online or in stores at:

S$8 for 8 months

S$18 for 18 months

S$28 for 28 months.

Students can also sign up for ValueClub student members for free.

Members can also earn ValueClub rebates by playing the 3-in-1 Row game on the ValueClub app.

Just like bingo, one will have to complete a row of three to win.

Members can win V$8 in rebates with each successfully formed row and up to V$64 in total.

First 30 members to collect all badges will get to participate in the Grand Draw to win prizes worth over S$5,000.

This sponsored post by Challenger Singapore has made the writer consider turning her home into a smart home.