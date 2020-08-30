Back

Chua Chu Kang PAP MP debunks accusations of him telling senior citizens to 'move out' if dissatisfied

The allegation was posted to Facebook group 'SG Opposition'.

Julia Yeo | August 30, 2020, 02:45 PM

A Facebook post detailing accusations against Chua Chu Kang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Zhulkarnain Rahim has been making rounds on social media.

MP responds

The post, which was shared to the SG Opposition Facebook group on Aug. 29, alleged that the MP had told senior citizens to "just move out" in response to a lift construction request.

The user, who said that the incident was first shared by their mother, who had heard it from a friend.

The post then went on to harshly criticise the MP.

Zhulkarnain responded to the accusations on his own Facebook page later on the same day, around 12 hours after the allegations were published.

Disputing the user's claims, he said that he had taken in feedback and took photographs of the corridor landings around the affected HDB units for reference.

He added that he has also been pressing HDB for past explanations and studies done regarding the issue, and is in the process of obtaining the relevant information and floor plans from HDB to further investigate the matter.

"Even as HDB had replied that the possibility (of building another lift) was not high, I am committed to provide alternative solutions to the residents in order to minimise their inconvenience," he wrote.

He thanked residents in the affected blocks for their patience and understanding with his team.

New MP introduced in GE2020

Zhulkarnain Rahim, a 39-year-old lawyer, was one of the new MP candidates revealed by the People's Action Party (PAP) in the 2020 General Election.

For the last decade, Zhulkarnain has been conducting free legal clinics and doing pro bono work as an assigned solicitor with the Legal Aid Bureau.

Zhulkarnain is also an active volunteer in various charities and organisations, one of which is Casa Raudha Women Home — a shelter for vulnerable women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Along with health minister Gan Kim Yong, Low Yen Ling, and Don Wee Boon Hong, the PAP team at Chua Chu Kang GRC won against the Progress Singapore Party team led by Francis Yuen.

Top image via Zhul Rahim/FB

