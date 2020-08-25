Back

Cat boarding house in S'pore with 22 cats turns into cat cafe, S$12 for first hour & free drink

Every additional hour cost S$6.

Siti Hawa | August 25, 2020, 04:14 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Catopia, a cat boarding house in Singapore, has been transformed into a cat cafe with 22 resident cats.

This comes after the boarding house experienced a sharp fall in business due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catopia’s founder, Kevin Chiak, 54 told 8 Days that during the Covid-19 period, the boarding house had "almost no business".

In comparison, Catopia had 500 feline boarders over the past two years.

When its lease ended, Chiak took the opportunity to turn the boarding house into a cat cafe.

22 resident cats

The cat cafe houses 22 resident cats in a two-storey shophouse located in Little India.

Here are some of the kitties:

View this post on Instagram

Rocky is waiting for you to come play with him.. and he is a lap cat.. and what is a lap cat, its a simply cat that love sitting on your lap..lol

A post shared by Catopia Cafe Singapore (@catopiacafe_sg) on

View this post on Instagram

Some cats are just too lazy to start working..esp this one #catsandkittens #catopiacafe #catopiasingapore

A post shared by Catopia Cafe Singapore (@catopiacafe_sg) on

View this post on Instagram

Hello, my name is boomer. Come join me this weekend 8th Aug at Catopia Cafe to celebrate INTERNATIONAL CAT DAY 2020 catopiacafesg #catcafe #catopiasingapore #catopiastaycation #catsofinstagram #catlovers #catoftheday #singapore #sgig #igsg

A post shared by Catopia Cafe Singapore (@catopiacafe_sg) on

View this post on Instagram

Hello Everypawdy ! We are from Catopia Cafe , The most pawsome cat cafe in Singapore ! This is our new playground and we are so excited to be here. We look forward to welcoming you hoomans .. please come see us in Catopia Cafe soon ! Meooowwss 🐱😻 #catopiacafesg #catcafe #catopiasingapore #catopiastaycation #catsofinstagram #catlovers #catoftheday #singapore #sgig #igsg

A post shared by Catopia Cafe Singapore (@catopiacafe_sg) on

View this post on Instagram

Yes we are still a family and with more brothers and sisters.. come join us here at #catopiacafe #igsg #catsandkittens #catcafe #thecatcafe

A post shared by Catopia Cafe Singapore (@catopiacafe_sg) on

View this post on Instagram

Ok.. they really worked so hard taking wefies and talking to customers, so frequent naps are needed #catopiacafesg #catcafe #catopiasingapore #catopiastaycation #catsofinstagram #catlovers #catoftheday #singapore #sgig #igsg

A post shared by Catopia Cafe Singapore (@catopiacafe_sg) on

Fees

The entry fee for Catopia Cafe is S$12 per hour inclusive of a free coffee, tea or soft drink.

If you wish to stay longer, an additional S$6 per hour will be charged.

View this post on Instagram

Ok.. some of the cats do get a little too enthusiastic with some customers.. but when that happens, it means they like you.. #catopiacafesg #catcafe #catopiasingapore #catopiastaycation #catsofinstagram #catlovers #catoftheday #singapore #sgig #igsg

A post shared by Catopia Cafe Singapore (@catopiacafe_sg) on

Cakes and desserts are also available and are priced from S$5.

Do note that customers need to be at least five years old and above to enter the cat cafe. Children under 12 years old should be accompanied by an adult.

According to 8 Days, Chiak has plans to hold weekly adoption drives for rescue cats and therapy sessions for children, seniors and those who are stressed.

Related article:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via @catopiacafe_sg on Instagram

Miniso S'pore launches Disney collection at 3 outlets

Hey Mickey, you're so fine.

August 25, 2020, 04:02 PM

Scalpers selling Uniqlo's Demon Slayer t-shirts on Carousell for up to S$40, more than double retail price

A shirt retails for S$14.90.

August 25, 2020, 03:41 PM

31 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 25, no new cases in community

The total number of Covid-19 cases is now 56,435.

August 25, 2020, 03:30 PM

Usain Bolt gets Covid-19 after surprise birthday party

He has been self-isolating in the meantime.

August 25, 2020, 03:11 PM

S'pore Grab driver, 27, jailed for driving 3 female passengers in circles & to dead end to come onto them

All in one morning.

August 25, 2020, 02:55 PM

Hermes 'solid palissander wood' mahjong set available in S'pore for S$57,200

Around 420 bucks per tile.

August 25, 2020, 02:23 PM

'Drunk' man refuses to wear mask, takes on MRT staff from Holland Village to Bishan

He was caught shouting at MRT staff on the train and at Bishan station.

August 25, 2020, 02:10 PM

S'pore boutique staff allegedly made to report weight gain, do squats for not hitting sales targets

A spokesperson from the boutique denied enforcing such punishments.

August 25, 2020, 02:00 PM

Comment: President Halimah hints at changes this new 2020 Parliament term

We compare the differences between the President's Address in 2015 and 2011.

August 25, 2020, 01:02 PM

Powerpuff Girls live-action series in development, will feature them in their 20s

Live action.

August 25, 2020, 11:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.