Cat boarding house in S'pore with 22 cats turns into cat cafe, S$12 for first hour & free drink

Catopia, a cat boarding house in Singapore, has been transformed into a cat cafe with 22 resident cats.

This comes after the boarding house experienced a sharp fall in business due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catopia’s founder, Kevin Chiak, 54 told 8 Days that during the Covid-19 period, the boarding house had "almost no business".

In comparison, Catopia had 500 feline boarders over the past two years.

When its lease ended, Chiak took the opportunity to turn the boarding house into a cat cafe.

22 resident cats

The cat cafe houses 22 resident cats in a two-storey shophouse located in Little India.

Here are some of the kitties:

Fees

The entry fee for Catopia Cafe is S$12 per hour inclusive of a free coffee, tea or soft drink.

If you wish to stay longer, an additional S$6 per hour will be charged.

Cakes and desserts are also available and are priced from S$5.

Do note that customers need to be at least five years old and above to enter the cat cafe. Children under 12 years old should be accompanied by an adult.

According to 8 Days, Chiak has plans to hold weekly adoption drives for rescue cats and therapy sessions for children, seniors and those who are stressed.

