Cat falls on head of elderly man in China, leaving him unconscious & hospitalised for 23 days

An elderly man in China had a rather bizarre and unfortunate encounter while walking his dog.

Dropped from the sky

The man, Gao Fenghua, had been strolling along the pavement with his golden retriever in the province of Heilongjiang.

The dog was walking slightly ahead of the man, when out of the blue, a cat crashes onto Gao, hitting him in the head.

As seen from CCTV footage of the incident, it then gets up and streaks off, with what appears to be a small limp.

Gao immediately crumples to the floor, motionless.

His dog appears occupied with sniffing at some grass beside the pavement, but later walks over to inspect its unconscious owner.

It then notices the cat cowering in the corner of a building entrance, and approaches it.

Passers-by can subsequently be seen crowding around the fallen Gao.

According to The Sun, Gao was hospitalised for 23 days, and wore a neck brace during his recovery.

He reportedly still has to undergo physiotherapy.

Cat had fallen off a balcony

The cat was identified to be the pet of Gao's neighbour, and reportedly fell off his apartment's balcony.

The neighbour, surnamed Yu, did not realise his cat was missing until others informed him that his cat had fallen off the balcony.

He said he "couldn't believe it" when he watched the CCTV footage, until the police called him to pick up his cat, reported Daily Star.

Gao and Yu are reportedly trying to reach an agreement about compensation.

