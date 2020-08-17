Back

Cat falls on head of elderly man in China, leaving him unconscious & hospitalised for 23 days

Ouch.

Ashley Tan | August 17, 2020, 08:54 PM

Events

An elderly man in China had a rather bizarre and unfortunate encounter while walking his dog.

Dropped from the sky

The man, Gao Fenghua, had been strolling along the pavement with his golden retriever in the province of Heilongjiang.

The dog was walking slightly ahead of the man, when out of the blue, a cat crashes onto Gao, hitting him in the head.

As seen from CCTV footage of the incident, it then gets up and streaks off, with what appears to be a small limp.

Gao immediately crumples to the floor, motionless.

Gif from Sorphea Peou / YouTube

His dog appears occupied with sniffing at some grass beside the pavement, but later walks over to inspect its unconscious owner.

It then notices the cat cowering in the corner of a building entrance, and approaches it.

Passers-by can subsequently be seen crowding around the fallen Gao.

You can view the full clip here:

&feature=emb_title

According to The Sun, Gao was hospitalised for 23 days, and wore a neck brace during his recovery.

He reportedly still has to undergo physiotherapy.

Cat had fallen off a balcony

The cat was identified to be the pet of Gao's neighbour, and reportedly fell off his apartment's balcony.

The neighbour, surnamed Yu, did not realise his cat was missing until others informed him that his cat had fallen off the balcony.

He said he "couldn't believe it" when he watched the CCTV footage, until the police called him to pick up his cat, reported Daily Star.

Gao and Yu are reportedly trying to reach an agreement about compensation.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Sorphea Peou / YouTube

S'pore's last kacang puteh seller continues 50-year family tradition in the midst of a pandemic

Not your typical job.

August 17, 2020, 08:41 PM

New EZ-Link x Touch 'n Go card can be used in both S'pore & M'sia

Should make things more convenient when you actually start travelling again.

August 17, 2020, 08:17 PM

Govt to pump S$187 million into S'pore aviation sector, extended support until March 2021

Helping a hard-hit sector.

August 17, 2020, 07:24 PM

Closest known relative of Covid-19 virus found in 2013

The world is still trying to locate the source of Covid-19.

August 17, 2020, 06:51 PM

Marsiling Rise resident's cat found dead at stairwell with blood splattered on wall

It was likely brutally murdered.

August 17, 2020, 06:49 PM

Hougang residents treated to 6-storey high 'water fountain' from burst pipe

It lasted for about an hour.

August 17, 2020, 06:46 PM

New Zealand delays election by a month due to resurgence in Covid-19 cases

Auckland is currently dealing with a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

August 17, 2020, 06:18 PM

Over 300 infected in new Covid-19 outbreak in South Korean church after members protest on Seoul streets

The new church cluster has formed South Korea's second-largest cluster, just behind Shincheonji.

August 17, 2020, 06:15 PM

Masterchef S'pore to return with 2nd season, looking for contestants until Oct. 4, 2020

Sharpen your knives.

August 17, 2020, 05:53 PM

Former M'sian PM Najib Razak receives Super Ring bouquet & note seeking forgiveness

Interesting apology.

August 17, 2020, 05:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.