Carrie Lam gives up honorary fellowship at Cambridge after university questions her eligibility

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has given up her honorary fellowship at Wolfson College, Cambridge University.

This was after the university questioned her eligibility as a fellow following events in the city since the national security law was imposed.

Her title of honorary fellow at the college can no longer be found on the latest version of her register of interests.

Move follows her cancelling her U.S. visa

Taking to Facebook on Saturday, Aug. 15, to share the news, Lam said in a lengthy Facebook post that the current president of the school, Jane Clarke, had told her of a "request" made to the college that asked to revoke her honorary fellowship.

The president of the college was under pressure from British politicians and media, as well as certain organisations with ties to anti-government groups in Hong Kong that are the so-called "international front", Lam said.

She added that the move follows her earlier announcement of her cancelling her United States visa as she has no intention of ever visiting the country again.

Lam has previously hit back at the U.S. for placing sanctions on her and 10 other Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials, calling the sanctions "shameless and despicable", NBC News reported.

She said she would "laugh off" any sanctions against her, saying she does not have any assets in the U.S., and that she does not long to move there.

Does not care for such "empty accolades"

Lam said although she personally does not value these "empty accolades", she has sent the school a letter at the end of last year that explained the situation in Hong Kong.

This is to enable the college to "grasp the truth" of the city, she said, adding that before the incident was concluded, the college president sent yet another letter last week.

The college thought she had "deviated from the principle of academic freedom and freedom of expression, punished teachers who criticised the government, prevented students from singing and chanting slogans in schools," Lam said, as well as "enforced the national security law outside of Hong Kong".

She added that the school gave her a chance to respond to these accusations, and would rescind her honorary fellowship if she does not.

Accusations from Wolfson College are "groundless"

Saying that these are "groundless" accusations, Lam added that while the college president had claimed in a one-sided account that there is "sufficient and reliable evidence", she had not provided any.

Rather, she said the school admitted that these allegations were based on what they "heard" and "what was reported".

"Regarding these baseless claims, I had planned to laugh them off, but in order to maintain the dignity of the Special Administrative Region government and chief executive, I rebutted those claims in a letter yesterday, and pointed out various truths," she said.

"Hong Kong universities enjoy academic freedom and autonomy, students were arrested because of their illegal activities, and the U.K. also holds extra-territorial powers in maintaining its national security."

"Disappointed" with the college

Lam said she feels "extremely disappointed" that the college could slander someone because of baseless claims and hearsay.

"It was difficult to convince myself to maintain ties with Wolfson College, so I've returned the title of honorary fellowship," she said.

Nevertheless, Lam ended her post by saying despite this "unhappy" episode, Cambridge University still remains a dream school for many students, and the Cambridge that Chinese poet Xu Zhimo illustrated with his writings has left a good deal of "beautiful memories" for her and her family.

Xu's most famous poem was on saying goodbye to Cambridge again.

Wolfson College responds

In a statement issued on Aug. 15, Wolfson College said Lam had resigned from her honorary fellowship in response to the school raising concerns about her "commitment to the protection of human rights and the freedom of expression in Hong Kong following recent events there".

The school's governing body was due to consider Lam's honorary fellowship in early September, but will no longer do so, the statement said.

Wolfson College now has 34 honorary fellows after Lam resigned.

Honorary fellowships are awarded to "persons of distinction whom the College holds in high standing", it said.

Lam had completed a government-funded one-year programme for senior government administrators in Wolfson College in 1982.

She was awarded her honorary fellowship in 2017 when she took up the job of chief executive in Hong Kong.

Protests against Lam's title

British lawmakers and individuals have called on the school to rescind her title since last year.

