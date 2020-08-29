Woman tries to buy movie tickets on Carousell, gets accused of talking like a scammer

A woman took to Facebook on Aug. 28 to share her puzzling experience with trying to purchase movie tickets on Carousell.

In her post, Juliana Pereira attached multiple screenshots of her conversations with the ticket seller in which she was accused of cheating and being a scammer.

The post

The conversation started off normally, with Pereira asking a few questions regarding the ticket's availability and payment details.

However, it took a turn for the worse after the second series of questions.

The seller started to accuse Pereira of talking "like a scammer". The seller also claimed that Pereira altered her post and texts.

The seller then said that he or she is not free to meet but said that the police will be called during the meetup if there is "any issue".

The seller continued, "I am sure 999 will arrest you for cheating".

Tried to seek clarification

So Pereira clarified that she is trying to buy the tickets from the seller.

However, the seller claimed that he or she is the victim.

Pereira then defended herself by saying that she is making payment for the tickets and therefore, it cannot be a scam.

But the seller replied, "scam mean scam".

Location of meetup is Changi prison

The seller then told Juliana that the meetup location is Changi prison and repeatedly called her a convict.

The seller's listing:

The seller's listing is currently still up on Carousell and features a thick stack of Shaw movie vouchers.

In the listing's description, there is a disclaimer for cheaters:

"Cheaters will not be tolerated. Cheater are welcome to cheat in presence, police will be called on the spot, please don't hide, justice prevail against cheater".

Presumably in relation to Pereira's Facebook post which had called the seller a "Karen", the seller's listing also says, "Karen can't afford cinema ticket ouch."

Top photo via Juliana Gabrielle Amelia Pereira on Facebook