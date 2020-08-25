Back

Car in S'pore catches fire from lighted joss sticks on parking lot curb, costs S$2,000 to repair

It's not covered by insurance.

Joshua Lee | August 25, 2020, 04:55 PM

The seventh month of the lunar calendar is upon us and along with it, the requisite burning of offerings and lighting up joss sticks.

Adherents of this cultural practice generally do their burning in government-issued incense burners and keep their lighted joss sticks away from places that have heavy human traffic.

Not every one does that though.

Facebook user Feez Yo posted photos and videos of her brother's car on fire caused by lighted joss sticks on the curb of the parking lot.

According to her, her the damage is not covered by insurance. She added that it costs around S$2,000 to repair.

Feez Yo/Facebook.

Firefighters were on scene to extinguish the fire.

Feez Yo/Facebook
Feez Yo/Facebook.

Here's the aftermath of the incident:

Feez Yo/Facebook.

"We have no problem in our neighbours burning joss sticks during your holy month but please be mindful on where you burn them," wrote Feez Yo.

You can view her post below:

Top images: Feez Yo/Facebook

