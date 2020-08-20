Cadbury durian-flavoured chocolate now at NTUC Fairprice for S$2.50

Cadbury Dairy Milk Durian chocolate bars are now available at NTUC Fairprice outlets for S$2.50.

First released in Malaysia, the limited-edition treat is made with milk chocolate, durian flavouring, and wheat crispies, which gives it an extra crunch.

While there have been differing opinions on how it tastes, many agreed that the durian smell is rather strong once the packaging has been opened.

It looks pretty much like a regular bar, though — no durian bits and such inside.

S$1 off a S$10 purchase

The chocolate bar can be found on NTUC Fairprice's website as well.

The chocolate bar is also on a buy S$10 get S$1 off promotion.

This promotion will run until August 24, 2020.

Top images from @cadbury_my | Instagram and a Mothership reader.