Back

Cadbury durian-flavoured chocolate now at NTUC Fairprice for S$2.50

Pungent.

Mabel Wong | August 20, 2020, 10:39 AM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Cadbury Dairy Milk Durian chocolate bars are now available at NTUC Fairprice outlets for S$2.50.

Photo from Mothership reader.

Photo from a Mothership reader.

First released in Malaysia, the limited-edition treat is made with milk chocolate, durian flavouring, and wheat crispies, which gives it an extra crunch.

While there have been differing opinions on how it tastes, many agreed that the durian smell is rather strong once the packaging has been opened.

View this post on Instagram

Another delicious treat for durian lovers... this time it’s durian-flavoured chocolate milk bar. Cadbury pays homage to Malaysians’ love for durian with it’s limited edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Durian and is made exclusively for the Malaysian market. Ain’t that something! Being durian lovers, we got ourselves a bar and we love it👍🏻😋 (swipe for more photos) #cadburydurian #cadburydairymilkdurian #limitededitionchocolate #cadburymalaysia #durianflavouredchocolate #onlyinmalaysia #durianlover #ilovedurian #durianstagram #kingoffruits

A post shared by Junaidah Abdul Jamil (@juneabduljamil) on

It looks pretty much like a regular bar, though — no durian bits and such inside.

View this post on Instagram

My breakfast at 5.30am... Tak dapat dorian tp coklat dorian pong jadik Thank you Sofiza sodap leh potong kaki nih 🤣 . . #rarebreakfast #cadburydurian #earlymorning #thankyou

A post shared by Rosli Abd Aziz (@rosliabdaziz) on

View this post on Instagram

Mantap dan padu... Rase coklat melekat... #cadburydurian #madeespeciallyformalaysia #sayadahcuba #butnotmytaste

A post shared by Zaidah Zaizul Mk (@zaizulmk) on

S$1 off a S$10 purchase

The chocolate bar can be found on NTUC Fairprice's website as well.

Screenshot from NTUC FairPrice's website.

The chocolate bar is also on a buy S$10 get S$1 off promotion.

This promotion will run until August 24, 2020.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top images from @cadbury_my | Instagram and a Mothership reader.

Man, 37 & woman, 39, arrested for fighting outside Geylang coffee shop, man taken to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

August 20, 2020, 12:25 PM

GrabFood rider involved in hit-and-run accident on PIE, man appeals for witnesses

The accident took place at around 10:05pm to 10:15pm.

August 20, 2020, 12:10 PM

St John's Island community cat swallows fish hook, suffers hole in gum & stomach tears

Removing the hook cost S$4,000.

August 20, 2020, 11:58 AM

SBS Transit driver denies entry to man wearing neck gaiter, halts bus service & is accused of racism

Netizens were divided on the question of whether the man was wearing a proper mask.

August 20, 2020, 11:48 AM

Haidilao boss Zhang Yong is richest person in S'pore in 2020

Two years in a row.

August 20, 2020, 11:23 AM

US should build on its allies to challenge China's 'abusive behaviour': Joe Biden

The Democratic nominee has promised to get tough on China if he gets elected.

August 20, 2020, 04:44 AM

Tangs intends to allow all staff to wear religious headgear

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said the incident is an important issue for the community.

August 20, 2020, 12:37 AM

Night Owl Cinematics drops Dee Kosh, confirms he didn't make sexual advances on 37 crew & 24 talents

NOC said Dee Kosh's management requested split.

August 20, 2020, 12:14 AM

321 people to be tested for Covid-19 after visiting Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib

As a precautionary measure.

August 19, 2020, 11:34 PM

Dee Kosh’s friend & fellow YouTuber Ben Tang disappointed, asks for people to be reasonable

Tang also claimed he has been the subject of insults and inappropriate comments since then.

August 19, 2020, 10:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.