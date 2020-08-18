Philippines store introduces face masks with openings for bubble tea straws

A bubble tea store in the Philippines called Gallontea recently introduced its own range of face masks for those who still like to be protected while sipping on their favourite drinks.
Called the Sippy Face Mask, while it might look like your average cloth mask at first, a closer look reveals a resealable opening at the front of the mask that is big enough to fit a bubble tea straw.
Similar to a cap on a bottle, you can now sip your drinks without taking the mask off.
Here's what it looks like when someone uses it:
Just remember to seal the opening once you're done with your drink.
Only available in the Philippines
They are only available in the Philippines for now.
The masks come free with a minimum purchase of 1,000 pesos (S$28.17).
They will only be available until Aug. 18, 2020.
FREE SIPPY MASK PROMO Time to get your Sip together! Get this exclusive Gallontea Sippy Face Mask for FREE with just a minimum order of P1,000! Promo Starts on August 14, 2020 but you can already PRE ORDER NOW! #Gallonteaph . . Terms and conditions: 1. Promo is from August 14 – 18, 2020 2. Promo is only valid for Cash and pre-paid transactions 3. Exclusive for delivery orders only 4. Free Gallontea 3ply facemask with a minimum purchase of 1,000 pesos, delivery charges by third party couriers are excluded. 5. Promo is only valid for single-receipt purchase, Max of 1 free facemask per receipt/transaction. 6. Only valid for order via the Gallontea Social Media Pages 7. Promo is not valid in conjunction with other promos or discounts. 8. In the purchase of goods and services which are on promotional discounts, the senior citizen can avail of the promotional discount or the discount provided herein, whichever is higher. 9. Orders through third party delivery apps are not included in this promo. . Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-103313 Series of 2020
Top images from Gallontea | FB.
