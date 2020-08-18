Philippines store introduces face masks with openings for bubble tea straws

A bubble tea store in the Philippines called Gallontea recently introduced its own range of face masks for those who still like to be protected while sipping on their favourite drinks.

Called the Sippy Face Mask, while it might look like your average cloth mask at first, a closer look reveals a resealable opening at the front of the mask that is big enough to fit a bubble tea straw.

Similar to a cap on a bottle, you can now sip your drinks without taking the mask off.

Here's what it looks like when someone uses it:

Just remember to seal the opening once you're done with your drink.

Only available in the Philippines

They are only available in the Philippines for now.

The masks come free with a minimum purchase of 1,000 pesos (S$28.17).

They will only be available until Aug. 18, 2020.

