4-room Geylang BTO flats very oversubscribed, over 14 first-time applicants vying for 1 flat

The August HDB BTO exercise has concluded at midnight on Tuesday (Aug. 18).

Geylang 4-room flats oversubscribed

According to data released by HDB, over 6,000 applicants applied for the 4-room BTO flats at Geylang.

334 4-room units are available, meaning that there are around 14 first-time applicants vying for a unit.

This application rate surpasses the previous highest of around 13 applicants for each of the 235 4-room HDB flats available in last November's BTO launch, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

ST also added that it is the highest application rate in recent years.

For second-timers, the 4-room flats in Geylang are even more oversubscribed with 96 applicants for each unit.

In comparison, the 3-room Geylang flats are less popular, with around 5 applicants to a single unit.

The Geylang flats are near Dakota MRT station and Old Airport Road Food Centre.

Recent BTO exercise

In the recent HDB BTO exercise, some 7,862 flats were launched for sale.

The BTO exercise involves flats located in the non-mature estates of Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Woodlands and mature estates Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Geylang, Pasir Ris, and Tampines.

Apart from Geylang, Ang Mo Kio 5-room flats were also popular, with 2,782 applicants applying for 140 units. That's nearly 12 first-timer applicants to one flat.

Here are the numbers for the other projects:

For this exercise, HDB received over 15,000 applications for these flats within one day. Many of the applicants in mature estates were not first-time applicants.

The next launch will take place in November, with HDB offering around 5,700 flats in Bishan, Sembawang, Tampines, Tengah and Toa Payoh.

There will also be another launch in February, with 3,550 flats being launched.

